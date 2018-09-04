USP Education- Hyderabad Training Institute holds first graduation ceremony for its pharmaceutical quality training course

Hyderabad 04th Sept 2018: USP Education – Hyderabad Training Institute, a new centre supporting manufacturers and recent university graduates in building capabilities to achieve world-class quality and excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing, conducted its inaugural graduation ceremony. Graduates of the Institute’s Pharmaceutical Quality Practices: Quality Control course are employees of pharmaceutical companies in India, including Laurus Labs, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Avik Pharmaceutical, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Natco Pharma from India, as well as Incepta Pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh.

The ceremony, attended by industry employers, institute instructors and senior USP leadership team, was held on 31 August 2018 at the Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre.

The Quality control course is designed for new pharmaceutical professionals and recent graduates to help them shape the future of the pharmaceutical industry. The Institute, established in collaboration with the Government of Telangana, aims to provide application-driven and intensive hands-on training to students to help them contribute to a culture of quality in pharmaceutical sciences.

“Our collaboration with USP is designed to help build skill and capability for the pharmaceutical industry in Telangana,” said Dr. Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of the Industries & Commerce and Information Technology Departments of the Telangana Government. “It is a key milestone in our plans to develop a world class ecosystem for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the state and consequently impacting the quality of medicines in India and globally.”

Salah Kivlighn, Ph.D., USP senior vice president, congratulated the graduates for their commitment to medicines quality. “It is a very proud day for us and I would like to congratulate every student for having successfully completed this program,” said Dr. Kivlighn. “The passion with which they have undertaken the course showcases their commitment to contribute to the industry. It is truly a privilege for USP to work with these budding pharmaceutical professionals to help contribute to world-class quality and excellence in pharmaceutical manufacturing.”

The training is developed by USP scientists, based on modern industry best practices, as well as current and relevant case studies. It provides both theoretical and hands-on training designed to help students retain the content they’ve learned and apply it to practice.

“This program helped me build my profile and increase my chances of employment substantially,” said Ms. Mridula Manikantadas, who is one of the graduates. She said the training “clarified my fundamentals, gave me opportunities to think critically, helped me understand the best practices and requirements in the industry. It also gave me an opportunity to connect with potential recruiters from my target companies and, most importantly, train on those methods that I am expected to perform when I start my job.”

The Institute’s Quality Assurance course begins in October and its Analytical R&D course begins in January 2019