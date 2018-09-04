Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010(INDIA)

Headline: 10 home remedies for atonic bladder

Summary: A large dilated urinary bladder that does not empty, usually due to disturbance of innervations or chronic obstruction. It occurs due to a nerve signaling problem that may occur after a stroke, spinal injury, or tumor. This condition causes the bladder to be in one of three states: flaccid, spastic, or a mix of the two.

Press release body:

Discover the Top 10 Home Remedies for Atonic Bladder

When the muscles of the bladder do not contract properly and it fails to empty itself ever, that condition is known as the atonic bladder. In a normal course, when the bladder is filled with urine and it stretches out, there are two signals being sent to brain from the bladder:

o A motor signal that tells the muscles to contract

o A sensory signal that creates the urge in you to urinate

Home Remedies for Atonic Bladder

1. Pumpkin Seeds – Create a mixture of pumpkin and soybean seeds and take the tablets of the processed food twice a day for first two weeks and then three times in a day for the next 5 days.

2. Fennel Seeds – Consume fennel seeds along with the boiled water first thing in the morning when you wake up every day.

3. Dhanwantaram Oil – Dip a cotton bandage in the dhanwantaram oil and place it over your lower abdomen for at least 20 minutes every day. This will regularize the flow of vata inside your body, thus bringing consistency in the urine.

4. Gooseberry – Take one gooseberry, de-seed it and crush it to make a paste. Add a tablespoon of honey and a pinch of turmeric powder in the paste and mix it well. Consume it regularly in the morning.

5. Dry Fruits – Certain dry fruits like walnuts and raisins can be quite beneficial. Consume at least 12 pieces of each of these dry fruits regularly for more effective results.

6. Cinnamon Powder – Crush the raw cinnamon to make its powder. Mix it with the equal amount of sugar powder and take one tablespoon of the mixture regulargly.

7. Keep Your Skin Dry – it is absolutely necessary to keep your skin dry. Use a cloth or cream to keep it dry all the time. Avoid washing it frequently though as it might irritate the skin more.

8. Exercise – Certain psychological factors like anxiety, depression, fear, stress can aggravate the condition of atonic bladder. Thus, it is very important that you manage your emotions through regular meditation, yoga and pranayama.

9. Avoid Certain Foods & Fruits – Spicy and fire content rich foods should be avoided. Also, you should cut down on the consumption of artificial sweetners and sour/acidic fruits.

10. Kokhi Tea – The tea is extracted from a subtropical plant found in Southern China and is highly intoxicated, that is, it has a protective effect on the bladder.

Parijatak offers the best atonic bladder treatment Nagpur through the means of home remedies and neurogenic bladder ayurvedic treatment India. You can trust us for all medications and a perfect course of urinary bladder treatment India if you suffering from the pain and discomfort of the health condition.

For those who wish to seek best ayurvedic treatment in Nagpur, Call Parijatak and get in touch with the experts.

