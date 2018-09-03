Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth,2017 – 2027

Dehydrating or drying of vegetables is one of the oldest and easiest methods of vegetable and food preservation. In dehydration water and moisture from a vegetables is removed, which makes them smaller and lighter, as well as stops microbial growth and hence longer shelf life.

Dehydrated vegetables can be defined as a vegetable preserved and stored with the help of dehydration technique for a long period of time. There are various techniques of dehydration by which the vegetables can be preserved and can be consumed whenever needed as a fresh vegetable. Due to dehydration process the supply of vegetables is available during off season also. Vegetables are dried so that the storage stability can be enhanced which reduces transport weight also. Quality of dried products and energy consumption depends on the process of drying process.

In dehydration process the moisture from the vegetables is removed, which stops the growth of bacteria, molds and yeast which normally spoils the food. Removing moisture from vegetables makes them smaller and lighter.Sun-drying of vegetables is the oldest method used since centuries, various modern techniques have been developed for commercial dehydration of vegetables.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Segmentation Dehydrated vegetables can be segmented on the basis of their types, application, dehydration technology, and regions. On the basis of product type Dehydrated vegetable market is segmented as organic and conventional dehydrated vegetables. As global consumers are becoming more health conscious and organic food consumption is a trend, organic dehydrated vegetables segment possess major market shares. On the basis of application dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into soups, bakery and confectionery products, infant food products, ready mixes(ready to cook, ready to eat, seasoning, premixes etc.), snack products, powdered beverages and others. Amongst applications market segments ready mixes and soup segments are trending and acquires major shares in the global market.

Dehydrated vegetables Market is further segmented on the basis of technology used for dehydration of vegetables such as, sun drying, spray drying, freeze drying, vacuum drying, drum drying and others (osmotic and microwave drying) etc. Different techniques are required to use for different types of vegetables.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Regional outlook On the basis of regions, global dehydrated vegetables market is segmented into key regions as: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is leading market in export of dehydrated vegetables, as China and India has huge agriculture production in the region. However, amongst developing regions North America is also major producer and exporter of dehydrated vegetables, Germany and USA being major contributors in the regional market. Apart from Asia Pacific and Latin America Middle East and Japan are another developing regional markets, expected to grow at significant rate in future.

Europe is major importer market for dehydrated vegetables as European soup industry and premix industry is major consumer of dehydrated vegetables. Demand for dehydrated vegetables is rising in developing countries, mainly for end use products and where the new markets are opened up.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Drivers The rising demand of seasonal vegetables across the year is supporting the growth of Dehydrated Vegetable market during the forecast period. However, increasing demand of food manufacturers for Dehydrated Vegetable products for longer periods so that they could use it as a component in their final product is also fuelling the market demand of the dehydrated vegetable during the forecast period. Dehydrated Vegetables with no or less added preservatives are preferred as healthy snacking option by health conscious consumers, is another factor driving global dehydrated vegetables market.

In Dehydration process the vegetables are available during off-season almost all of the year and easy storage and transportation properties for a long period of time. Dehydrated food also offers high nutritional value at low price than that of other preserved methods, which is another major factor driving market demand for dehydrated vegetables across the globe.

Dehydrated Vegetables Market: Key players Some of the key players in Dehydrated Vegetables market globally includes Van Drunen farms, , B.C. Foods, Natural Dehydrated Vegetables, B.K Foods, Instafoods, harmony house, Chelmer Foods Limited, Jaworski , SunOpta, Olam International , qingdao dacon trading co. ltd etc.