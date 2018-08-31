IFA-Highlights from Taiwan: SmartDiaper, Pesticide Detector, MSI Notebook

2018, August 31 – Berlin

“55 Taiwanese companies showcase their innovations at the IFA”, emphasized Mr. Yuan-Guei Ho, Director of the Economic Department of the Taipei Representative Office in Germany at the beginning of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) press conference, during the IFA 2018. In the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2018 Taiwan is ranked 18th globally, and 3rd in Asia. “This is also a clear sign of Taiwan’s innovative strength.”

During the press conference, leading Taiwanese companies presented their technological innovations, including products that make everyday life safer and more enjoyable, such as a pesticide detector or a smart diaper, a Scrabble-playing robot and an ultra-light but extremely powerful notebook and a new charging solution.

The featured products in detail:

The MSI P65 Creator – A notebook, made for creatives

The new P65 from MSI is made for anyone who needs a computer for creative work: Be it for photo or video editing, for graphics and 3D design or music production. Being only 1.88kg, the 17.9mm ultra-thin lightweight notebook impresses with nine hours battery life and 6.5 hours of HD video playback. The exclusive True Color 2.0 technology also allows for extraordinary color accuracy. The latest 8th Gen Intel® 8th Core i7 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 discrete graphics, Hi-Res Audio, Thunderbolt ™ 3 and the MSI exclusive cooling system Cooler Boost Trinity: todays creatives will find everything they need in this notebook

Opro9 – A smart diaper that connects with your phone

Why is my baby crying, could it be that the diaper needs to be changed? – This question can be answered by the SmartDiaper of Opro9. The SmartDiaper measures humidity and temperature and informs the user via an app on the smartphone if it needs to be changed. It also keeps track of time and frequency, as well as the last time it was changed. This saves diaper costs, prevents diaper rash and helps support children during potty training. The app can monitor up to five babies at the same time, and if one gets too far away from the phone, an alarm will be sent to the phone. The silicone tapes for the SmartDiaper are available in two different sizes, for babies and toddlers. The Adult SmartDiaper supports caregivers and as a result, improves the care of elderly or sick people.

ENERGEAR Chargers – 70% faster charging with USB-C and PPS

The goal of USB-C is to unify all interfaces on devices so that it can support all – charging, signal, video and audio data simultaneously. This should become the standard within the next three years. PPS (Programmable Power Supply) is the latest technology released by USB-IF. Mobilconn’s ENERGEAR charging products, such as the car charger, charger or power bank, are USB-IF certified and 100% compliant with the USB specifications for the Type-C ™ power supply. The comprehensive ENERGEAR USB Type-C ™ power delivery charger can charge your device up to 70% faster than standard 5W chargers. The ENERGEAR 27W PPS charger has both a patented multi-purpose interchangeable plug for different regions and a USB-C cable support 5A output, which can withstand up to 100W power transmission. Both ends of the cable are equipped with an E-Mark IC that intelligently monitors the power, protecting the device and the charger from irreversible damage. This allows consumers to use this charger flexibly with any product.

ITRI – Playing Scrabble with a robot

A robot that can play chess or scrabble, pour a cup of coffee or present a gift? This is only possible with an intelligent vision system such as the IVS of ITRI, the Industrial Technology Research Institute in Taiwan. Specially designed for companion robots, the system integrates KI, 3D vision recognition and eye-hand coordination technologies. The IVS is embedded with a camera in the face of the humanoid robot to enable 3D visual recognition similar to human eyes. With IVS, a robot can interpret the visual world continuously and in real time, respond to visual information and learn from experience. ITRI’s intelligent vision system allows robots to perceive and move objects based on their size, shape, color and position, as well as to recognize letters and words – and to play Scrabble, among many other applications!

HALO by AsenseTek – eating fruit and vegetables safely

In an ideal world, you can rinse fruit and vegetables with a little water and consume them immediately without worrying. But this is not the case everywhere. Unfortunately, pesticides and other toxins are still widely used, even with organic fruit and vegetables. HALO was developed jointly by AsenseTek and ITRI and celebrated its debut at the IFA. The detector measures the pesticide concentration of the fruit and vegetables during washing and displays the cleaning status via light signals. So users know immediately when the fruit or vegetables are safe for consumption.

Booth locations:

TAITRA, TAIWAN EXCELLENCE, Opro9, Mobileconn/ENERGEAR: Hall 25, booth 202

MSI: Hall 17, booth 107

ITRI: Hall 26, booth 229