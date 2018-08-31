Global 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA) Market to Reach around US$ 700.0 Mn by 2025

2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is an oxidized furan derivative. It is a very stable compound. FDCA is a natural di-acid, first detected in the human body. It is a promising bio-based building block for resins and polymers. It can substitute terephthalic acid (TPA) in the production of polyesters such as PET. It can be used in the production of a new class of polyethylene furanoate (PEF) polymers and bio-based recyclable plastic bottles. The global 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market is expected to expand at a significant rate driven by increase in demand from the packaging industry. The 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market was valued at about US$ 300 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2014

Factors such as rise in environmental safety concerns regarding plastic dumping and overflowing landfills, government sanctions making biobased packaging mandatory, incentives for green packaging companies in the form of tax rebates, and increase in consumer awareness about minimizing waste are driving demand for 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid. One of the major factors driving governments to promote biobased plastics is the problem of disposal of conventional plastics. Plastics made from biobased chemicals such as 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid, HME, PEF, etc. are eco-friendly and biodegrade. Rise in demand for packaging materials and the need for bio-based products are expected to boost demand for 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid. Increase in emphasis on sustainable packaging has had a significant impact on the global FDCA market. However, high cost of FDCA compared to conventional polymers is hampering the market. Additionally, fluctuations in prices of petrochemicals used in the production of petro-based plastics have become an opportunity for biobased materials. Biobased plastics are prepared from naturally occurring materials such as cellulose, starch, and oil. These materials are easily available at low cost.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2014

In terms of application, the 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market can be divided into polyesters, polyamides, polycarbonates, plasticizers, and others. The polyester segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid replaces terephthalic acid and by using renewable EG, a 100% renewable polyester. The polyester has polymers’ characteristics of biodegradability and biocompatibility, which increases its demand. Governments across the world are encouraging the usage of biobased products, which is stimulating the packaging industries. Imposition of government norms against carbon emissions and plastic usage is responsible for the rise in demand for 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid based products. Increasing awareness regarding environmental issues is a key driver of the 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market applicable to the beverage industry. Increase in the rate of urbanization across various regions around the world is an essential expansion indicator for the 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market.

Request for Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2014

Key players operating in the 2, 5 furandicarboxylic acid market include Avantium Holding BV, Corbion NV , Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG, Synvina, Asta Tech Inc, Novamont SpA, Chemsky (Shanghai) International Company Limited, . AVALON Industries AG, and V & V Pharma Industries.