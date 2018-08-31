Diabetic Retinopathy Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2016-2025

Diabetic Retinopathy Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis 2018:

The Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market is projected to be around $2.6 billion by 2025. This growth can be attributed to increase in prevalence of diabetes, increase in demand for early screening techniques and increase awareness about disease and available treatments among patients. Increasing incidence of diabetes caused blindness will further enhance the growth of market during forecast period. As per International Diabetes Federation (IDF) 415 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes and diabetes related complications as of 2015 and this number is expected to reach 642 million by 2040. Diabetic retinopathy is characterized by neovascularization of retina, blurred vision and moderate to severe eye pain. This further leads to retinal detachment and complete loss of vision. Such high complications will lead to increase in demand for methods to treat diabetes retinopathy which will drive the market during forecast period However, dearth of skilled professionals and poor insurance facilities are restraining the market growth.

Diabetic macular edema market is expected to witness high growth during forecast period. This can be attributed to number of factors such as rise in prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, growing aging population and the changing lifestyle. Anti-VEGF treatment segment accounted for the largest share due to more usage of these medicines for quicker recovery of patients. However, laser surgery segment is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights 2018:

Diabetic retinopathy market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of large number of players such as Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Allergan plc, Alimera Sciences, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ampio Pharmaceuticals., Abbott Laboratories, and Valeant Pharmaceutical.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Market is segmented as follows-

Diabetic Retinopathy Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Diabetic Macular Edema, Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy.

Diabetic Retinopathy Market, By Management, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million)

Anti VEGF Drugs, Steroid Implants, Laser Surgeries, Vitrectomy.

Technological Advancements in Industry & Outlook Analysis 2018:

Technological advancements will continue to play significant role in growth of the market. For instance, U.S. based Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems has launched an integrated software diabetic retinopathy screening technique that not only enable early detection of disease but also enhances patients care.

Regioanl Outlook 2018:

U.S. accounted for more than three-fourth of the global market share in 2016. This large share can be attributed to various factors such as easy availability of drugs (such as Lucentis and Avastin) having anti-VEGF property, rise in awareness about diabetes and related disorders and increasing demand for early detection and diagnosis to prevent diabetes related loss of vision. Europe accounted for the second largest share owing to increase in adoption rate of advanced medical devices and increase in awareness among consumers especially in western countries. Japan dominated Asia-Pacific region due to large elderly population and highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Emerging economies such as China, India and Brazil are expected to witness high growth due to presence of large elderly population base and increase in disposable income of people.

Key Findings of the Research Study 2018:

Europe occupiedthe second largest share of the global market in 2016. This can be attributed to rise in diabetic population, high adoption of technologically advanced products, and rise in demand for early screening techniques.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period due to large diabetic population base and increasing awareness about diabetes and availability of treatment options.

