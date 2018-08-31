Collagen and HA-Based Biomaterials Market : Key Players and Production Information analysis Upto 2024

Biomaterials are one of the most vital materials used in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. They are natural or synthetic materials used for the development of synthetic organs, prosthetics, therapeutics and storage applications. They can be obtained from nature or synthesized in the laboratory with the aid of various chemical synthesis procedures. Biomaterials are extensively used to replace or repair damaged tissues, such as bone and cartilage regeneration. Their wide areas of application include orthopedic surgery, dental surgery, cosmetic surgery, tissue regeneration, cardiovascular applications etc. There are three classes of biomaterials, namely, metallic biomaterials (stainless steels, titanium alloys etc.), ceramic biomaterials (bone and teeth implants) and polymer biomaterials (silicone, polyethylene etc.). Collagen is one of the most abundant form of protein in the human body, and use of these biomaterials in the tissue engineering has increased extensively. This is attributed by its features such as biodegradability, easy availability, versatility and biocompatibility. Collagen and HA-based biomaterials have potential applications in the field of regenerative medicines, personal healthcare, and development of prosthetics. Collagen based biomaterials can be segmented into four types which are as follows:

Urinary Incontinence

Corneal shields

Stress incontinence

Wound dressings

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a substance which is naturally present in the human body with highest concentration in the eye and joints. It has wide applications in the field of osteoarthritis, eye surgery, plastic surgery, prevention of aging etc. The U.S. FDA has approved the use of HA during certain surgical procedures such as cataract removal, eye surgery, corneal transplantation and others. The HA-based biomaterials market can be segmented into three types which are as follows:

Facial dermal filters

HA soft tissue filters

HA-based visco supplements

Some of the driving factors for the growth of collagen and HA-based biomaterials are constant rise in geriatric population, increased preference for personal healthcare, continuous technological upgradation followed by heightened demand for anti-aging treatments. Working women and baby boomers constitutes prime target population of this market. Increasing incidences of osteoarthritis across the globe will further boost the application of these biomaterials. On the other hand, factors like restricted supply of biomaterials and increasing threat of substitutes may impede the growth of collagen and HA-based biomaterials market.

Geographically, North America holds a leading position with regards to collagen and HA-based biomaterials market followed by the European market. Some of the major factors responsible for the growth of this market in these regions are increasing prevalence of various diseases, development of new and technologically advanced products, use of single-injection visco supplement products, and increasing need of individuals to stay fit and healthy in their advancing years. Asia-Pacific is one of the most lucrative markets for the expansion of collagen and HA-based biomaterials. This region is growing and developing at a rapid pace. The prime reasons which will proliferate the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region are high market penetration, increasing demand for tissue regeneration in developing regions, increasing number of elderly people with chronic arthritis due to high population density in countries like China and India, increasing need of individuals to opt for anti-aging treatments in order to enhance their physical appearance, and rising disposable income of the people to spend on sophisticated and advanced technologies.

Some of the market players operating in the collagen and HA-based biomaterials market are Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi, Bausch & Lomb, Life Core Biomedical, LLC, Allergan, Inc., Genzyme, Inc., Advance d Medical Optics, Regentis Biomaterial Ltd. and many others.

