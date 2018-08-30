Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “Stability Studies and Shelf Life Estimation ( Session 1 & 2 )” attendees will Understand the techniques and method in this course that are used to conduct the analysis of resulting data and stability study to estimate shelf life. He will outline five practical tips for better stability monitoring, including requirements of stability studies, best practices for mapping qualification studies. The event will be held LIVE on Thursday, Sep 13, from 01:00 PM to 04:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 01:30 AM PST.

Manufacturers of foods, drugs, consumer goods, and other products must determine the shelf life of their products so that customers know when the product can be expected to perform as intended. Many approaches are available to quantify the

“shelf life” and the method(s) chosen often depend on the testing time available.

This complete course discusses the steps to design a stability study and analyze the results to estimate the product’s shelf life. The use of regression models to model the relationship between the response variable(s) and time are presented.

Models useful for describing non-linear degradation over time are also presented. Additionally, methods for handling non-normal response data are also discussed.

Finally approaches for including the effect of other variables on shelf life (such as packaging type, storage conditions) are presented and includes several examples and case studies to illustrate the methods discussed. Datasets will be provided to the class participants so they can follow along with the instructor, as desired.

The 210-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Steven Wachs, has 25 years of

wide-ranging industry experience in both technical and management positions. Steve has worked as a statistician at Ford Motor Company where he has extensive experience in the development of statistical models, reliability analysis, designed experimentation, and statistical process control.

Webinar attendees will learn:

Session 1 Highlights : Date: September 13, 2018 | Time: 1 PM ET | Duration: 105 Minutes

• Planning a Stability Study (Study Objectives, Identifying Resources)

• Basic Statistics

• Determining Performance Specifications

• Defining & Determining Shelf Life

• Confidence Levels

• Importance of Adequate Measurement Systems

• Life Data Analysis Approach for Determining Shelf Life

• Life Data Analysis with Accelerated Aging

• Regression Modeling (Linear and Non-Linear) to Assess Stability/Shelf Life

Session 2 Highlights : Date: September 20, 2018 | Time: 1 PM ET | Duration: 105 Minutes

• Regression Modeling (Linear and Non-Linear) to Assess Stability/Shelf Life

(cont’d)

• Pooling Batches for Stability Studies

• Validating Model Assumptions

• Methods for Handing Non-Normal Response Data

• Introduction to Accelerated Stability Testing

• Accelerated Stress Factors and Models

• Sample Size Implications and Guidelines

• Modeling Shelf Life as a function of other predictors (packaging-type, storage

conditions, etc.)

To register for the webinar, visit

