Opportunities for the global infrared detector market to reach $422.6 million by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the infrared detector market looks promising with opportunities in consumer electronics, smart homes, industrial, commercial, and military & defense sectors. The global infrared detector market is expected to reach an estimated $422.6 million by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increased demand for smartphones and tablets, rising concern about safety and security, and increasing automation in the building and industrial sector.

In this market, pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs), mercury cadmium telluride (MCT) are the major infrared detector. Pyroelectric infrared detector is expected to remain the largest detector type due to the increasing demand for people motion sensing in the commercial building and gas and flame detection in the industrial facilities. Lucintel predicts that the demand for microbolometer is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period supported by increasing demand in smart home.

Within the infrared detector market, people and motion sensing is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of infrared detectors for people counting and motion detection in the commercial sector. Lucintel predicts that the demand for smart home is likely to experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for consumer convenience, safety and security, and the rising need for energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of an increase in demand of smartphone, tablets, and smart TVs, and growth in industrial and home automation.

For business expansion, the report suggests innovation and new product development to provide greater accuracy and to reduce cost of detector. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of infrared detectors in smart homes and increasing use of infrared detectors for night vision and surveillance. Excelitas Technologies Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics, FLIR Systems Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. are among the major infrared detector suppliers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global infrared detector market by detector type, end use industry, by wavelength and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Global Infrared Detector Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the infrared detector market by detector type, end use industry, by wavelength, and region as follows:

By end use industry [Volume (Million Units) and $M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• People and Motion Sensing

• Temperature Measurement

• Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

• HVAC

• Smart Home

• Others

By detector type [$M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• Pyroelectric

• Thermopile

• Microbolometer

• InGaAs (Indium Gallium Arsenide)

• MCT (Mercury Cadmium Telluride)

• Others

By Wavelength [$M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• Short-Wave

• Medium-Wave

• Long-Wave

By region [$M shipment analysis from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for global infrared detector market by end use industry (people and motion sensing, temperature measurement, industrial, spectroscopy and biomedical imaging, HVAC, smart home, and others), type (pyroelectric, thermopile, microbolometer, InGaAs, MCT, and others), wavelength (short-wave, medium-wave, and long-wave), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material / product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have occurred in the last 5 years?