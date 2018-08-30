Latin America will record the highest growth in Big Data Market with focus On Supply Chain Management

According to the new market research report by IndustryArc titled “Big Data Market With Focus On Supply Chain Management: Big Data Usage By Supply Chain Companies (Amazon, IBM, Telogis, Lean logistics, Teradata, SAP); Analysis of Big Data Providers(IBM, HP, Teradata, Oracle, SAP,EMC, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Vmware, Cloudera, Splunk, Hortonworks, Mongo DB, MapR) ; By Geography-Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by new channel programs such as E-commerce and social media programs.

North America will dominate the Big Data Market With Focus On Supply Chain Management

North America will dominate the Big Data Market with focus On Supply Chain Management in coming years. Latin America will record the highest growth during the forecast period, North America’s growth is due to greater concentration of big data solution providers and the use of analytics in SCM (Supply Chain Management). Scale of operation in other areas such as Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East, provide many opportunities to big data analytics for supply chain management.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The capture, storage, and analysis of big data is implemented on a limited scale by supply chain companies for different purposes. Most of the supply chain companies use more than two systems for management purposes. Few companies have instances of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software installed for various parts of the supply chain. The systems are used for demand planning, order management, price management, production planning, and manufacture execution systems and this is the main reason for usage of Big data in companies.

The modern technological platforms such as SaaS products and middleware will allow companies to use real time data. The point of sale devices will scan the product barcode into the files for uploading. This will enable the companies to respond to the events in real time. Small businesses with these systems can integrate the ordering to manage inventory and save money.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Lot of established companies such as like IBM and DELL offer big data solutions. This factor drives the demand for Big Data Supply Chain.

Industry segments such as Energy, retail, manufacturing, and telecommunications are the top growing segments. These segments propels the growth of supply chain data analytics.

Emergence of big data analytics drives the demand for Big Data Market with focus On Supply Chain Management.

Key Players of the Big Data Market With Focus On Supply Chain Management

Apple will dominate the Big Data Market with focus On Supply Chain Management followed by McDonalds and Amazon. Apple needs to ship millions of iPads and iPhones to its customers around the globe and it needs to keep track of the demand and fluctuations so that its third party manufacturing can keep up with the supply. McDonalds and Amazon will operate on a huge scale so that the customers get their products on time.

The Big Data Market With Focus On Supply Chain Management is Segmented as Indicated Below:

Big Data Market With Focus On Supply Chain Management- Analysis of Big Data Providers

1. IBM

2. HP

3. Teradata

4. Oracle

5. SAP

6. EMC

7. Amazon

8. Microsoft

9. Google

10. VMware

11. Cloudera

12. Splunk

13. Hortonworks

14. MongoDB

15. MapR

Big Data Market with Focus On Supply Chain Management By Geography (16+ countries)

Big Data Market with Focus On Supply Chain Management Entropy

Company Profiles Apple McDonalds Amazon



Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

