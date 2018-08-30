Distance Clinical Research- Exclusive Job Oriented Training

Clinical Research is a most knowledge intensive and interesting field in pharmaceutical industry. The billion dollar industry is demanding the employment opportunities of qualified and trained professionals in clinical research sector.

What is clinical research?

Clinical research is a branch of healthcare science that determines the safety and effectiveness of medications, devices, diagnostic products and treatment regimens intended for human use. These may be used for prevention, treatment, diagnosis or for relieving symptoms of a disease. Clinical research is different from clinical practice. In clinical research evidence is collected to establish a treatment for particular disease.

Clinical research aims to advance medical knowledge by studying people, either through direct interaction or through the collection and analysis of blood, tissues, or other samples

Types of Clinical Research

The clinical research is categorized into two types mainly

1. Comparative Clinical Research

It is also known as controlled clinical trial. The research participants are divided into two group’s one group receives the investigational treatment, while another group either records the conventional (traditional) treatment or nothing. The control group might be given a fake treatment. This is an idle pill, injection or implantation that seems similar to the investigational treatment. The treatment conducted is kept confidential that means patient and physician both are unaware that who is acquiring the investigational treatment.

2. Open Label Clinical Research

In this type the patient and physician both know that the investigational treatment is going to conduct.

Phases of Clinical Research Trials:

There are 4 phases in Clinical Research Training Program

There are main phases of clinical trials: Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV. The four phases of the drug approval process are separate clinical trials, and the entire process typically takes eight to 10 years.

Phase I

In this phase the first drug treatment is carried out on a small group of people. Investigator or a scientist figure out the drug’s safety, determine a safe dosage range and analyze its side effects.

Phase II

In phase II same procedure is followed as phase one but the treatment is carried out for the large number of people to observe its behavior and safety.

Phase III

The drug treatment is conducted for larger group of people. In this phase scientists or observer confirms effectiveness of a drug on particular disease, monitors its side effects, compare with traditional treatments and gathers all the information about the experiment so that the drug is been used safely in future.

Phase IV

Phase four deals with the post marketing studies that are conducted after a treatment will be approved for commercial use by FDA. Post marketing study includes all the required information about the drug along with its hazards, profits and best usage.

Scope of Clinical Research in India

Clinical research Course is having great opportunities of career. As explained earlier there are many phases of clinical research from the manufacturing of the drug to its commercial usage there are lot many opportunities for clinical research professionals available at each and every stage with up growing and endless career.

India is becoming an emerging hub for pharmaceutical industry because of the clinical trials conducted in India. Following are some important points which are responsible for it, Indian clinical research industry has very strong fundamentals including

• Vast population in need of medical treatment

• Qualified medical professionals

• Availability of required infrastructure

• Clinicians and data specialists

• Good regulatory policies

Job Opportunities

Parma clinics, Hospitals, regulatory affairs, CROs

Popular Designations

• Clinical Research Managers

• Clinical Research Associate

• Drug Safety Associates

• Regulatory Affairs Manager

• Investigators and Co-investigators

• Medical Writers

• Site Coordinators

• Clinical Trial Analysts

• Clinical Research Coordinator

• Business Development Manager

• Clinical Data Manager

• Pharmacovigilance Executive

• Biostatistician

• Clinical Trials Auditor

