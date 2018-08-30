Behavioral Biometric Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Behavioral Biometrics Market: By Type (Active, Passive); By Level of Authentication; By Deployment Mode; By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Continuous Authentication, Others); By End User (Banking, Enterprise, Government and Law Enforcement, Others) & Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023),” the market will be driven by increasing sale of smartphones with built-in finger print sensors.

Biometric authentication has become a unique technology used to prove an individual’s identity. It has become increasingly common in the recent years. Millions of people have become accustomed to use their finger prints, eyes and faces to authenticate themselves.

North America Dominates Share in Behavioral Biometric Market

North American regions is the leading market, and estimated to account for more than 40% in the forecast period of 2018-2023. The increased use of behavioral biometric devices in government establishments, hospitals, and ATMs in this region is foreseen to raise the growth of the market in the predicted period. Asia-Pacific is among the growing markets for biometric technology. Asian countries have started adopting the biometric technology in screening security systems at all the border checkpoints, through facial detection systems.

Selected Type and End-User Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The finding say, voice recognition is the leading segment in the present market. This is an actually a new form of authentication, of voice recognition in mobile banking, that creates a growing demand for multifactor authentication in enterprises, ability to use technology remotely, and quite reasonable price is factor behind the growing market. Multi-factor biometric technology is used under e-commerce and cloud computing, and had created plenty of opportunities for prominent players. This multi-factor authentication is not simple and convenient, they are unlikely to setback widespread in acceptance.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Finger print biometric systems have witnessed wide range of acceptance in various applications. Increasing adoption in e-commerce, tablets , mobile phones, and cloud computing are expected to generate a high demand in the biometric technology.

The face detection biometric technology is expected to grow rapidly due to its high adoption in retail, security and consumer electronics. Software for face recognition technology in mobile apps, such as digiKam, and Lightroom are have increased the demand in smartphone applications and social networking platforms.

To access the full report, click the link below:

https://industryarc.com/Report/9596/behavioral-biometrics-market-research-report.html

Key Players of the Behavioral Biometric Market

Prominent players in market include Biometric Signature ID, BehavioSec, HYPR Corp., AnchorID, B-Secure and Laforge Optical. BehavioSec develops non-invasive biometric authentication methods, its ability is to prevent fraudulent activity. The team is working on enabling defensive systems to recover from a security breach in real-time situation. HYPR Corporation works with enterprise level clients for security systems and convert the legacy systems to modern biometric standards. The company creates systems used under voice, eye, face, and fingerprint systems. AnchorID offers biometric security in banking environments that helps you to log without password. Increase in security threats has led various market players to expand their market presence by establishing themselves in marketplace.

The Behavioral Biometric Market is Segmented as Indicated Below:

The growing popularity of advanced authentication technology are in developed countries will drive the demand for behavioural biometric market.

Behavioral Biometrics Market – By Type Active Signature Keystroke Dynamics

Passive Gait Voice Eye Tracking Gesture Recognition

Behavioral Biometrics Market – By Level of Authentication Single Factor Multi Factor

Behavioral Biometrics Market – By Deployment Mode On Premise Cloud Based

Behavioral Biometrics Market – By Application Continous Authentication Risk Based Authentication Insider Threat Detection Fraud Detection and Prevention Others

Behavioral Biometrics Market – By End User BFSI Government and Law Enforcement Consumer Electronics Enterprises E-Commerce Casinos Online Education Healthcare Defense Others

Behavioral Biometric Market By Geography (16+ countries)

Behavioral Biometric Market Entropy

Company Profiles BaziFIT Decilion Group Hitachi Odyssey Technologies SpeechPro SutiSoft VoicePass WonderNet Company 9 Company 10



More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

Sample Report @ https://industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=9596

What can you expect from the report?

The Behavioral Biometric Market Report is prepared with the main agenda to cover the following 20 points:

1. Market Size by Product Category

2. Market Trends

3. Manufacturer Landscape

4. Distributor Landscape

5. Pricing Analysis

6. Top 10 End User Analysis

7. Product Benchmarking

8. Product Developments

9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

10. Patent Analysis

11. Demand Analysis (By Revenue & Volume)

12. Country level Analysis (15+)

13. Competitor Analysis

14. Market Shares Analysis

15. Value Chain Analysis

16. Supply Chain Analysis

17. Strategic Analysis

18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis

19. Opportunity Analysis

20. Revenue and Volume Analysis

Media Contact

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email 1: sales@industryarc.com

Or Email 2: venkat@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538 (Ext-101)

About IndustryARC

IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, and Life Sciences & Healthcare.

IndustryARC primarily focuses on cutting-edge technologies and newer applications in a market. Our custom research services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply–demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client’s research needs at a rapid speed and with a variety of options.

We look forward to helping the client address its customer needs effectively, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor, and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.