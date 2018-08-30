5-Amino-1-Pentanol Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2026

Global 5-amino-1-pentanol Market: Overview

5-Amino-1-pentanol is a liquid C5-aminoalcohol. It is an aliphatic amino-alcohol, both functional groups of which reside on terminal C atoms. It is an odorless, colorless to yellow/brown solid organic compound that liquefies after it melts and has the chemical formula of C5H13NO. 5-Amino-1-pentanol has potential plasma lipid-lowering properties. Its boiling is 222.4°C, and its melting point ranges from 33ºC to 35ºC. It easily dissolves in water. 5-Amino-1-pentanol has a density of 0.919 g/cm3. It does not contain any hazardous materials, and therefore, it is listed in various organizations and regulations such as European Standards, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Superfund Amendments and Reauthorization Act (SARA), Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), and Clean Water Act (CWA).

5-Amino-1-pentanol is primarily used as a corrosion inhibitor. It is mostly used in the manufacture of 5-phthalimido-1-pentanol in the presence of toluene, which acts as a solvent. It is also used as an emulsifying agent in insecticides, cosmetics, wax removers, paints, and dry-cleaning soaps. 5-amino-1-pentanol is used in the synthesis of S-glycosyl amino-acid building blocks. It is also used as a reagent in the synthesis of amino functionalized 4-chloro-2,2′:6′,2′′-terpyridine (an amino-functional polysiloxane). Amino-functional polysiloxanes are very useful in the manufacture of protective coatings and resins, as they impart properties such as chemical resistance, heat resistance, weathering (primarily degradation by UV radiation), and corrosion control. As such, amino-functional polysiloxanes are highly favored for the manufacture of paints and coatings. This is anticipated to increase the demand for amino-functional polysiloxanes in the near future, driving 5-amino-1-pentanol market. Furthermore, over the last few years, the personal care industry has expanded at a rapid pace, particularly the cosmetic sector. The trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period, thereby propelling the demand for 5-Amino-1-pentanol in the near future.

Global 5-amino-1-pentanol Market: Key Segments

The global 5-Amino-1-pentanol market can be segmented based on purity, function, application, and region. In terms of purity, the global 5-Amino-1-pentanol market can be divided into more than 95% pure and less than 95% pure. Based on function, the market can be classified into corrosion inhibitor, reagent, emulsifying agent, and others. In terms of application, the 5-amino-1-pentanol market can be divided into chemical synthesis, personal care, paints & coatings, and others.

Based on region, the global 5-Amino-1-pentanol market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, the global 5-Amino-1-pentanol market was dominated by North America in 2017, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. This can be primarily ascribed to the expansion in the personal care industry, especially the cosmetic industry in the region, particularly in the U.S. However, in terms of production, Asia Pacific dominates the global 5-Amino-1-pentanol. The 5-amino-1-pentanol market is Asia Pacific is anticipated to be expand rapidly in the next few years. The region is likely to offer substantial expansion opportunities to the market in the near future. Furthermore, economies in the region such as India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and countries in Southeast Asia are anticipated to offer high expansion potential for the 5-Amino-1-pentanol market during the forecast period. This is due to expansion in sectors such as personal care, paints & coatings, and chemical synthesis in these countries. The 5-amino-1-pentanol market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is also anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future.

Global 5-amino-1-pentanol Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global 5-Amino-1-pentanol market are ThermoFisher Scientific, BASF AG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., MP Biomedicals, LLC, Alfa Aesar GmBH & Co. KG, BOC Sciences, Chemieliva Pharmaceuticals, Novachem, and FINETECH Industry Limited.

