Well intervention Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Supply, Demand, Growth Research Report Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:-

Well Intervention operations are essential for production improvement and maintenance of the O&G well. Demonstrating phenomenal buoyancy, the Oil & Gas industry has resurged over the past couple of years. Augmented demand for crude oil has fuelled O&G exploration activities around the world. Owing to the existing supply and demand gap in the O&G sector has prompted the need for efficient search and extraction and the need to accentuate on maximizing oil and gas extraction, assuring the rising demand for Well Intervention operations. All these factors presage the heydays the global Well Intervention market would be perceiving soon.

Technological innovations have presented the Well Intervention Market with a number of clear commercial benefits that have allowed to minimize risks, boost productivity and unlock hidden reserves in existing wells by enabling tools For Advanced Metallurgy Umbilical Tube, Coiled Tube and Slickline allowing optimized flow of liquid assets, better fatigue resistance, longer lifetime and safe, time-saving & innovative connector.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

December 12, 2017 — Oil States International, Inc. (US) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GEODynamics, Inc., a provider of oil and gas perforation systems and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline and well abandonment operations. GEODynamics is being acquired from funds managed by Lime Rock Partners, members of its management team and other investors.

December 19, 2017 — Ultra Deep Solutions announced that it will be building an innovative well intervention/hydrogen saturation diving vessel (construction vessel with hydrogen saturation diving capability) for its latest project ‘China Merchant Heavy Industries’, Shenzhen, China. The Salt 310 design vessel will be capable of well intervention, flex lay and rigid pipe lay operations in 3,000 m of water.

Industry Top Key Players:-

The key players of well intervention market are GE Oil & Gas (U.K.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), TechnipFMC plc. (U.K.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Weatherford International plc. (Switzerland), Archer Limited (U.K.), Trican Well Service Ltd. (Canada), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Basic Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.) and Others.

Regional Analysis:-

The North America region is the largest in the well intervention market, owing to factors such as ongoing shale gas revolution in the region. The market is also expected to be driven by the increasing production activities in the region. Asia-Pacific and Africa are the emerging regions in the well intervention market, owing to the increased use of intervention services in shale and oil services.

