Peanuts Market 2017 to 2023 – Market Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players, Trends and Forecasts

Market Definition:

Peanut is a potential crop used for the manufacturing of peanut oil, spreads and is often used directly for culinary propose and direct consumption. Peanuts are a rich source of poly unsaturated fatty-acids and hence have a wide application in food industries for the health benefits it imparts. The by-products after peanut processing is also considered to be of industrial use. Peanuts are rich in energy and are a good source of nutrients, minerals, antioxidants and vitamins that are essential for maintaining a healthy body. They are also known to be a rich source of dietary proteins and hence are popularly used amongst the consumers.

Market Scenario:

The wide application of peanuts in the food industry is considered as a major driver for peanuts market. Peanuts are widely used for the extraction of oils and peanut flour. The processing of peanuts and its high consumption as snacks also has a positive impact on its market growth. The high nutrient value of peanuts make its consumption more popular amongst the health conscious consumers. Shift in consumption pattern and adoption of healthy lifestyle has supported the positive growth of peanuts market. However, peanut is also listed as one of the major allergens due to which its consumption is restricted only amongst the consumers who do not have peanut allergy.

On the basis of peanuts form, raw form is found to hold a major share and is calculated to increase at high rate globally based on the oil and flour extracted from the raw form of peanuts. However, the convenience usage of the powder form is supporting the increased demand of the product from consumer’s side. The application of peanut in extraction of peanut oil is found to hold a major share on a global level. Amongst the distribution channels for the sale of peanuts, hypermarket and supermarket’s share is projected to increase at a high rate.

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the global peanuts Market are Olam International (Singapore), Kraft Foods Inc. (U.S.), Hampton Farms, Inc (U.S.), Star Snacks Co., LLC (U.S.), Virginia Diner (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), Diamond Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Segments:

Peanuts has been segmented on the basis of Form which comprises Raw, Roasted, blanched, Powder, Others. Raw form is found to hold a major share due to its application in further processing.

Peanuts has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises Direct consumption/Culinary purpose, Bakery and confectionery, Peanut butter and Spreads, Peanut bars, Dairy Products, Oils, Others. Peanuts application in oil production is holding a large share followed by application in bakery and confectionery.

Peanuts has been segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel which comprises Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialty stores, E-commerce, Others. Sale through hypermarkets and supermarkets is found to be high.

Regional Analysis:

The Global Peanuts Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. Changing life-style has led to adoption of healthy diet by consumers due to which Asia-Pacific is projected to generate a high revenue during the given forecast period. The Major importers of peanuts include Netherlands, China, Vietnam, Indonesia and Germany. Based on the higher demand for food oils with high mono-unsaturated fatty acids, the import and export of peanuts in the developed countries is found to rise at a steady growth rate.