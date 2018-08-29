Olive Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Insights,2018 – 2028

Olive is a fruit obtained from olive tree found in Mediterranean Basin and is one of the most extensively cultivated crop. Olive pits is also obtained from this tree. Olive (also called table olive), which is a prime raw material used to manufacture a well-known product called olive oil. Manufacturing of olive oil involves few byproducts such as crude olive cake, exhaustive olive cake, partly destined olive cake, olive pulp and vegetation waters. One unique product obtained from production of olive oil is biological fuel. Though olives belongs to the category of fruits but they are not consumed directly by a lot of public because of its bitter taste. Olives are also used for culinary uses and can’t be eaten directly after it gets mature, as it requires some processing after it falls from the tree.

Olive Market Drivers: There are different varieties of olives being available in market, which are manufactured with the help of different degrees of ripening at the time of harvest. Olives are readily used in HoReCa and household for manufacturing of variety of dishes. Major factor which is increasing global olive market is the increase in demand of olive oil. Global olive oil market is increasing because of its features and benefits offered by the varieties of olive oil. Different types of olive oil are available on the basis of extraction method, variety, quality, degree of acidity, and sensorial properties. Types of olive oil on the basis of which they are commercialized primarily includes virgin olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, pure olive oil and lampante olive oil. Each of these mentioned olive oil has distinct features which drives the market of olive oil, such as virgin olive oil is cooking oil with low acid content, extra virgin olive oil is considered best for human body, pure olive oil has high acidic content and lampante olive oil is used as a fuel. Olive oil is utilized by personal care and cosmetics industries for manufacturing of products as it possess few features which tend to improve the quality of their products. These features include moisturizing capability, curing cracking heels, used as hair tonic and many more. Another major factor which drives the olive oil market is its usage by pharmaceutical industries as it offers some health associated advantages such as prevents diabetes, controls cholesterol, strengthens bones, relieves constipation and many more.

Olive Market Segmentation: The olive market is segmented on the basis of end use, product form, product type and distribution channel. On the basis of end use, the olive market is segmented as cosmetic and personal care industry, pharmaceuticals industry, food industry, food service and Household. On the basis of product form, the olive market is segmented as olive oil and raw olive. On the basis of product type, the olive market is segmented as green olive and black olive. On the basis of distribution channel, the olive market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is further segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online stores and other retail stores.

Olive Market Regional Outlook: The regional segment for the market of olive is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Now also maximum olive production is confined to Mediterranean climate and so Western Europe is the leading region in terms of satisfying demand of global olive oil market. Spain (belonging to Western Europe region) is the country producing maximum olive all over the world. Asia Pacific is an emerging global olive oil market and is anticipated to increase the growth of market in the forecast period.

Olive Market Key Players: The key players in the olive market only includes Chrisnas Olives, Agrotiki S.A, Texas Olive Oil, La Carrera, Apollo Olive Oil, B.R. Cohn