Menstrual Cups Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Menstrual Cups Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Menstrual Cups Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Menstrual Cups.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Menstrual Cups Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Menstrual Cups Market are Lunette, Keeper, VCup, Mooncup, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle, etc.The global market for menstrual cups was valued at around USD 995 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

A menstrual cup is a female sanitary solution that is in the form of a small bell shaped cup inserted into the vagina. It is typically made out of medical grade material that is safe for intimate use. It provides adequate leakage protection much like tampons and pads, but it is cost-effective as most menstrual cups can be reused and last for years on average. Menstrual cups have become one of the most affordable solutions for feminine hygiene protection. They are reusable and most often boast life spans that range from 1 year to several years. Compare the initial investment in a menstrual cup ($15-$75 average price) to the cost of disposable sanitary napkins and tampons and can save hundreds of dollars.

Key driving factors for this market include growing awareness among the population about the available options during menstruation, availability of different cups with different sizes, large number of awareness campaigns conducted by manufacturers, women communities, educational institutes, availability of menstrual cups at various prices from low to high, and 100% protection from leaks and accidents with these menstrual cups. In addition, eco-friendly, comfort, affordability, practicality, convenience, cleanliness, effectiveness and safeness are further expected to propel the market in the coming years. However, there are certain conservative societies in various countries, where the level of acceptance of these sanitary protections is very limited, which could hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, growing awareness about safety sanitary protections in emerging countries is continued to drive the market in future.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of population with greater awareness. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and growing awareness among the population about the various menstrual protection options available in the market.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The company profile section include detailed analysis of some of the key players such as Diva, Lunette, Keeper, VCup, Mooncup, Anigan, MeLuna, YUUKI, SckoonCup, LADYCUP, FemyCycle, etc.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for menstrual cups and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segment analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition. We also have highlighted future trends in the menstrual cups market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the menstrual cups market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

