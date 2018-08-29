Liquid Biopsy Market Research Reports By Market Data Forecast 2023

Liquid Biopsy Market values at USD 1166.72 Million in 2018 and it is expected to reach USD 3722.94 Millions with a CAGR of 24.3% by the end of 2023. While tissue biopsies are standard for cancer diagnosis for past many years, their extremely invasive nature and often associated complications are major concerns. Moreover, these biopsies result in high expenditure being incurred by patients. Liquid biopsies, on the other hand, offer a less invasive methodology along with high effectiveness. Thus, there are a number of key personal organizations concerned in rigorous R&D activities for liquid biopsy, diagnostic assay, test development and it’s only a matter of time before these procedures grow in prominence in diagnostic equipment of oncologists and pathologists.

Request Report Sample: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/liquid-biopsy-market-950/request-sample

Factors affecting market growth:

• Increasing prevalence of cancer(+)

• Increasing preference for noninvasive procedures(+)

• Initiatives taken by government and global health organizations (+)

• These is replacing tissue diagnosis procedures

• High expenditure restraint the growth of the market (-)

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/liquid-biopsy-market-950/customize-report

Market Segmentation

Global Liquid Biopsy market is segmented on the basis of

Cancer type

• Lung Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Leukemia cancer

• Other Visceral Cancers

Sample Type

• Blood

• Urine

• Plasma

• Saliva

• Cerebrospinal

Diagnostic Approach

• Circulating Tumor Cells

• Circulating Tumor DNA

• RNA in Exosomes

• Extra cellular Vesicles

End Users

• Reference Laboratories

• Hospitals

• Academic and Research centers

• Other End user

Based on circulating Biomarker, the circulating tumor cells segment expected to account the largest share of liquid biopsy market. On the basis of application Therapy selection is accounted for the largest share because it has ability of therapy selection t detect advanced stage cancers.

Browse full Table of Contents: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/liquid-biopsy-market-950/

Key players:

The major companies dominating the global Liquid Biopsy Market are Janssen Diagnostics, Qiagen, Rarecells SAS, Silicon Biosystems, SRI International, Myriad Genetics, Natera, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Sysmex Inostics, Trovagene, Exosome Diagnostics, Exosome Sciences, and HansaBiomed OU.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Above ICICI Bank,B-44, Rd Number 3, Journalist Colony, Film Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626