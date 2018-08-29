Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation and Major Players Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

A hybrid cloud is a computing environment which is a composition of a public and a private cloud. It works by allowing data and applications to be shared between them. In general, hybrid cloud mainly works on application level and infrastructure level. On the infrastructure layer, a hybrid cloud is formed by the combination of virtual machines from different cloud services. In the case of the application layer, a hybrid cloud is formed with components in existing applications or different SaaS offerings within the data center of an enterprise.

Hybrid Cloud Market benefits the businesses to scale their existing on-premises infrastructure which helps in handling excess data. For basic and non-sensitive computing tasks, enterprises gain the agility of public cloud, whereas keeping the crucial data and applications on-premises safely secured by a company firewall. Hybrid cloud is highly valuable in variable workload environments with dynamic workloads, big data processing, and temporary processing. In May 2018, Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of open source solutions partnered with Microsoft and IBM for strengthening their multi-cloud portfolio. The joint platform will allow enterprise developers to run container-based applications across Microsoft Azure and on-premises.

The rising number of digital services and applications along with the increasing demand for flexible and cost-effective computing systems are driving the global hybrid cloud market. Furthermore, the gaining momentum of data analytics and ever-increasing data are creating the demand for hybrid cloud market. However, lack of privacy & data protection and high initial costs are hampering the market growth.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global hybrid cloud market are Akamai Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Amazon Web Services LLC (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Flexiant Ltd. (U.K.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Equinix Inc. (U.S.) and Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Some of the key innovators are Vmware, Inc.(U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Rackspace Hosting, Inc.(U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc (U.S.), Panzura (U.S.), Terago Networks, Inc. (Canada), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), NTT Communications (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Salesforce.Com (U.S.), Century Link Inc., (U.S.), Turbonomic (U.S.), and many others.

Segmentation

The global hybrid cloud market is segmented on the basis of solution, service model, service, organization size, vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, the segment is further classified into cloud management, disaster recovery, hybrid hosting, and security & compliance. On the basis of service model, the market is further classified into SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Information as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service). On the basis of service, the segment is classified into managed and professional services. On the basis of organization size, the segment is further classified into (Small and medium-sized enterprises) SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is further segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment and others.

The global hybrid cloud is estimated to reach USD140 billion at CAGR 24% through the forecast period 2023.

Regional Analysis

The global hybrid cloud market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds major market share through the forecast period. The presence of major players in the region and rising demand for scalable and cost-effective computing is driving the market in this region. Asia Pacific is estimated to show high growth rate during the forecast period. The rise in usage of cloud-based services and increase in deployment of data centers are primarily driving the market in this region. Considering the rise in usage of analytics, Europe shows decent growth during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Cloud vendors

Application providers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Service providers

Data integration service providers

Managed services providers

