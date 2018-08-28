TP-Link M7650 LTE-A Portable 4G Router Highlights

You may not know the TP-Link M7650 because it’s not well-known as the Netgear Aircard 810s(https://www.4gltemall.com/netgear-aircard-ac810s-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-hotspot.html) mobile hotspot. However, the same level LTE Advanced Pro devices, the TP-LINK M7650 is at the forefront of 4G connection sharing, integrating a 4G LTE modem(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-usb-modem.html), you can generate a Wi-Fi Hotspot instantly by inserting a SIM card linked to a 4G subscription in the device. With up to 600Mbps download and 50Mbps upload, the M7650 is able to share a 4G Wifi signal to nearly 32 users simultaneously. Its pocket size and powerful 3000mAh battery make it ideal as a travel companion, allowing users to play or work hours. In addition to its Innovative display, users have an intuitive view of the product’s status such as signal strength, network type (2G/3G/4G), Wi-Fi status, messages, battery level and control indicator.

With the tpMiFi App, you can access and manage the M7650 from your iOS or Android device. The tpMiFi application allows you to set data limits, control devices that can access your Wi-Fi network, send messages and share multimedia files to/from a Micro SD card. With the TP-Link M7650’s intuitive display, it’s easy to keep track of your data rates and avoid connection overflows.

This compact device works perfectly with all connected Wi-Fi products. Like other TP-Link 4G Mobile WiFi Hotspots(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router/tp-link.html), TP-link M7650 can easily share a 4G/3G connection, and it can support maximum of up to 32 Wi-Fi devices like tablets, laptops and mobile phones at the same time.

With its powerful 3000mAh battery, the TP-link M7650 can provide up to more than 15 hours of Wi-Fi connectivity, making it the perfect companion for business trips, outdoor activities, and more.

TP-link M7650(https://www.4gltemall.com/tp-link-m7650-4g-lte-cat11-mobile-wifi-hotspot.html) Highlights:

Support of 4G LTE-A Cat.11 up to 600Mbps download and 50Mbps upload

Supports up to 32 users simultaneously

Dual-band Wi-Fi N 2.4GHz or 5GHz

Powerful 3000mAh battery ideal for hours of outdoor use

Micro USB port for easy charging of the battery

44 ” TFT display provides Intuitive Product Status

Equipped with a slot for Micro SD cards offering optional up to 32GB of storage.

What will you benefit from TP-Link M7650 LTE-A Pro Hotspot?

Fastest Mobile Connection up to 600Mbps

TP-Link M7650 supporting the 4G LTE network LTE-A Cat.11, which Carrier Aggregation is used. This advanced technology merges the fragmented LTE band into a “virtual” wider band to increase the data rate, with the 256-QAM, to provide fast 4G speeds of up to 600Mbps.

Do more with a Fast Connection

With the fastest 4G speed of up to 600Mbps, you can enjoy HD movies without interruption, downloading files in seconds, and smooth online gaming. It could provide truly fastest, smoothest, most efficient data transmission.

Your Perfect Daily Wi-Fi Partner

TP-link M7650 provides selectable dual-band Wi-Fi, 867Mbps at 5GHz or 300Mbps at 2.4GHz. With this convenient companion, you can share your Wi-Fi with your friends everywhere.

Advanced Screen & Menu for Easy Using

The intuitive screen display of M7650 makes it easy to stay within your data budget and avoids going over the monthly data cap. The screen also displays other much more information of battery life, signal strength, Wi-Fi status, connected users and more.

Internet Access for up to 32 Devices Simultaneously

TP-link M7650 mobile WiFi can easily share a 4G/3G connection with up to 32 wireless devices like tablets, laptops, and mobile phones at the same time. It can also provide internet access for desktop computers via the integrated USB port.

Power to Keep Working All-day-long

TP-link M7650 is equipped with a powerful 3000mAh battery. On its own, it can work effortlessly up to 15 hours at full capacity and standby for over 900 hours. TP-link M7650 can be recharged via a micro USB cable connected to a laptop, portable charger or adapter for endless hours of 4G sharing.

Spread Your Wings with an Elegant Wi-Fi Companion

The smooth curves and elegant, compact design make the lightweight TP-link M7650 perfect for personal travel, business trips, outdoor activities, and everywhere else life takes you.

Wireless Media Sharing from Micro SD Card

It’s now easier than ever to share photos, music, videos and more in your mobile network from a micro SD Storage – supports optional storage of up to 32G.

Easy Management with tpMiFi App

With the tpMiFi App, you can easily access and manage the M7650 from your connected iOS/Android devices. The tpMiFi app allows you to establish data limits, control which devices can access your Wi-Fi, send messages, and share media files to/from a removable Micro SD card.

