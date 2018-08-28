Sterility Testing Market 2018 projected to grow radiantly at a CAGR of 11.7% till 2023

Complete Study of “Sterility Testing Market” Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the Liquid Biopsy Market. Forecast till 2023

Sterility Testing Market – Scenario

The market is forecasted to demonstrate a gradual growth by 2023, global sterility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 % during forecasted period 2018-2023. Sterility testing is done by two methods: membrane filtration for aqueous, oily, alcoholic and other miscible solutions and direct inoculation for concentrated product.

Pharmaceutical companies have to follow sterility testing that is compliant with both U.S. Pharmacopeia and European Pharmacopoeia regulations. A bacteriostasis and fungistasis test is also carried out to check whether the test product inhibits the growth of microorganisms or not. The technician performing the sterility test must be appropriately gowned in sterile garments that prevent microbial contamination into the clean room.

The market is growing with incremental growth during the forecast period. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing number of pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, medical devices companies, life science research institutes and other companies producing materials that claim to be free from viable microorganisms. Also, increasing expenditure on life science research, broadening of biotechnology sector, introduction of innovative entities or molecules, technological advancements in sterility test, increasing demand for diagnostics, and various others factors attribute to increase in global sterility testing market.

Whereas the high priced techniques used for sterility testing may hamper the growth of the market.

Top Players:

Avance Biosciences

Boston Scientific Corporation

Paragon Bioservices

Merck KGaA, etc.

Global Sterility Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market of sterility testing is very vast and the market can be divided depending on product type, types of test, application, and end users. Due to advancement in technology and high healthcare expenditures, America accounts for the largest share of sterility testing market. Some of the major players in sterility testing market responsible for growth are: Merck Group, Eurofins, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, WuXi AppTec Group and others.

Eurofins an international group of laboratories in Brussels, provides GMP testing to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries and to governments. On 1st January 2018, Eurofin’s pharmaceutical testing department was transferred to a separate legal unit and was named Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing NZ Limited (Eurofins BPT NZ). It provides several GMP testing for the pharmaceutical industry including full microbiological testing, raw materials analysis, and others. This change will allow Eurofins to provide a dedicated GMP Testing unit in New Zealand and enable customers to access the full support of Eurofins Global BioPharma Product Testing group.

Founded in 1668, Merck Group a multinational German pharmaceutical, chemical and Life Science Company headquartered in Darmstadt, and is one of the largest and oldest pharmaceutical company worldwide. In November 2017, Merck launched Stericup Quick Release, a new filter bottle system, which is used for sterile filtration of cell culture media, buffers and reagents. Merck also released new sterites symbio pump accessories in September 2016, it enables safety and ease during sample handling, filtration, waste management, and incubation. These sterility tests can be performed in compact environments like laminar flow hoods, isolators. It also introduced the IsoBag specifically designed for environmental monitoring in isolators and critical cleanrooms. These new releases extends Merck’s comprehensive portfolio of products specifically designed for sterility testing. In November 2015, Merck completed acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich. This acquisition will enhance Merck’s customer service, customer interface and geographic reach.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. an American multinational biotech company completed its acquisition of Alfa Aesar in September, 2015. Alfa Aesar a manufacturer of research chemicals, has operations in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, China, South Korea and India. With this integration, Thermo Fisher can broaden its product range in chemicals, solvents, and reagents.

Major TOC of Sterility Testing Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

6 Global Sterility Testing Market, by Product Type

7 Global Sterility Testing Market, by Test Type

8 Global Sterility Testing Market, by End User

9 Global Sterility Testing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

