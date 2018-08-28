Identify the Funniest PK Comedies of All Time at Pkcomedy.Com

Before we will start this press release about the importance of comedy in our life, read the famous quote by Charlie Chaplin. “I have many problems in my life. But my lips don’t know that. They always smile.”

PK or Paul Kim is one of the talented comedians all over the world. This hilarious and influential Comedian is also the Founder, Exec. Director, and host for ten years of a non-profit organization and annual Asian talent show called Kollaboration. He is the Co-founder of LiNK, Liberty in North Korea, a non-profit organization dedicated to bring awareness to the needs of North Korean refugees. He was also invited to the White House as a Champion of Change for his contributions to the community. He now travels all over the country performing for Colleges, Corporate and Youth Engaging Events.

Comedy is a talent that can offer a better point view of life and also to trim down any hopelessness that an individual is going to face. Comedy is everything that humanity can bank upon in these times of global violence and shoddy journalism. Often comedy is criticized for being offensive. These critics forget that – offense is taken, and not given. And I would find it offensive that somebody’s freedom of speech is curbed simply because a sensitive person was offended. As a promoter of freedom of speech, I often feel that people, who get offended by anything, deserve to be offended, because they chose to!

Asians are in general known as cheering and in high spirits people. They are also known to be strict when it comes to studying and getting good grades. Asian close relatives expect a lot from their family and this forces them to work extra hard and succeed at instruct. And owing to this, Asians are often the subject not just of comic stories but memes as well. You need to look into this Asian Comedy collection by PK we’re sure you’ll be able to relate to.

PK or Paul Kim presents the best Korean Comedy for the people all over the world. PK Comedy offers an outsiders perspective of life and our attitude towards everything. In addition, comedy is more than just an amusing way to pass an evening, and humor is in excess of something that just entertains one. They’re interwoven into the fabric of our everyday existence. You can find humor everywhere whether you’re sharing an entertaining story in the pub or making a self-deprecating joke after someone pays you a flattering remark. Other than what is it for? And can comedy, as funny side, change the way we experience or we imagine. Well, for some comedians it can. For such comedians like PK, it isn’t only something about getting laughs but it’s also about changing what we think and perhaps even what we do.

