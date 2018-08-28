Global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market Research Report by Type (Combat UAV, Small UAV, Strategic UAV, Tactical UAV, others) by Application (Military, Commercial, Agriculture, others) by Sub systems (Device Sub systems, Sub stations systems) – Forecast to 2027

UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Global Market – Overview

The UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is a product and system that fits for every mission, designed and built to perform and succeed. It is designed and manufactured to meet specific mission requirements. The UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is rapid, practical, cost effective solution that meets today’s highest standards. The UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle can be controlled remotely i.e. flown by a pilot at a ground control station or can fly autonomously, based on pre-programmed flight plans or more complex dynamic automation systems. UAVs are currently used for a number of missions, including reconnaissance and attack roles. Since UAVs are not burdened with the physiological limitations of human pilots, they can be designed for maximized on-station times. The maximum flight duration of unmanned aerial vehicles varies widely. Internal combustion engine aircraft endurance depends strongly on the percentage of fuel burned as a fraction of total weight (the Breguet endurance equation), and so is largely independent of aircraft size. Solar electric UAVs hold the potential for unlimited flight.

This market for UAV has influential market growth drivers such as Custom focused innovation, and UAV’s help immensely in controlling global threat disputes and Territorial Disputes, UAV’s are also being used in dynamic and various number of applications which will play a major role in the growth of the Global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market.

Demand for UAVs is rapidly increasing from emerging and developing nations to counter national security threat. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, Globally, the market for UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle has increased its market growth in recent years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The global market of UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is forecasted to witness a thriving growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2027). This growth is driven due to significant demand and procurement of UAVs in civil and commercial application.

As per the MRFR analysis, cost effectiveness is one of the key drivers for global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle market to acquire and operate in comparison to manned aircraft and helicopters. The challenges associated with the market are the low endurance and stringent regulation associated with civilian and commercial usage of UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become popular on the battlefield for various military missions (such as ISR applications).

The UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle finds applications in diverse industry verticals such as homeland security, military, retail and agriculture to name a few. The demand is considerably high for defense and military applications, although commercial applications are expected to gain traction in the recent future.

UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Global Market – Key Players

UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle global market is highly competitive due to the presence of many multinational vendors. Market is consolidated in nature, which in turn helps to stay abreast to the few key players that are operating in the market in terms of shares. Prominent key players and new entrants with the ability to offer a range of economic UAV competences and innovative technologies will successfully survive and succeed in this market. Also, companies with high technical and financial resources to develop products that are far-flung competitive and advanced will rule the future market.

Profiled in MRFR analysis some of the key players operating in the Global market of UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle are – 3d Robotics, Aerodreams, Ageagle, Altavian Inc, Autocoptercorp, Boeing Corporation, Bosh Global Services, Dronedeploy, Hawkeye Uav, Honeycomb Corp, Idetec, Isis Geomatics, Volt Aerial Robotics and Others.

UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Global Market – Segments

For the Better understanding of this report the Global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market is has been segmented in to 4 key dynamics.

Segmentation By Type : Comprises Combat UAV, Small UAV, Strategic UAV, Tactical UAV and others.

Segmentation By Application : Comprises Military, Commercial, Agriculture, Others.

Segmentation By Sub System : Comprises Device Sub systems/ Components, Sub stations systems/ Components.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Commercial application was the second largest revenue generator in 2014

Detectors, Spectrometers, Spectrophotometers generated the largest revenue in the North America Region UAV device market in 2014.

In 2015, commercial application has 70% of the market share and will dominate the market in forecast period, followed by military and UAV platform.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market – Regional Analysis

The Global UAV Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market in North America is primarily driven by the rising military projects in the region. The North American market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR and is expected to have a lion’s share in the market .The European market is expected to be the second largest market globally and is expected to have a considerable market share and will grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecasted period.

With the rise of security concerns across borders in several nations in Asia Pacific, the need for incorporating UAVs in the military system has become significantly important. China and India among others face border security concerns. Border patrolling and surveillance is essential to these growing economies as they are expected to fuel the UAV market in the near future.

