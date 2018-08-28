Global Oleochemicals Market to Reach US$15 Million by 2018

A new study has been released by Transparency Market Research titled, “Global Oleochemicals Market (Glycerin, Fatty Acids, Fatty Alcohols), Downstream Application Potential, 2010 – 2018”. According to the report, the global oleochemicals market (glycerin, fatty alcohols, and fatty acids) was valued at US$13 million in 2010 and is expected to reach at US$15 million at a CAGR of 6% by 2018.

Growing demand for environment friendly products is anticipated to drive the global oleochemicals market. Government support for the production of oleochemicals is projected to fuel the global oleochemicals market. Rising feedstock cost will restrain the growth of oleochemicals in global market. Poor utilization rates practice in the industry will also hamper the growth for global oleochemicals market. It is expected to restrain the European market. However growing demand for oleochemicals in emerging countries such as China and India in Asia Pacific region is estimated to propose a significant growth opportunity. Availability of raw material at an economic rate in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia will drive the global oleochemicals market. Hence, Indonesia is a largest producer of coconut oil, which is used as a feedstock for producing oleochemicals.

According to the product types, the global oleochemicals market is segmented into glycerin, fatty acids, and fatty alcohols. The global oleochemicals market according to the application types is segmented into food and beverages, polymers, pharmaceuticals and personal care, soaps and detergents, and other applications. Personal care and soap and detergents are leading in application segment. Food and beverages application segment is the fastest growing application segment in global oleochemicals market and growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2013 to 2018.

Region-wise, the global oleochemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the global oleochemicals market (glycerin, fatty acids, and fatty alcohols). The global oleochemicals market was dominated by Asia Pacific with 68% of the global market share in 2011. Asia Pacific was also accounted for over 60% of the global capacity for the oleochemicals in 2011. Europe was the second largest market with 18% of the global oleochemicals market in 2011.

The research is designed to analyze the demand and performance for oleochemicals in the global market. The report covers the major segments of the global oleochemicals market and provides historical data, in-depth analysis and statistically refined forecast. It also covers the company profiles of the major players that include company and financial overview and strategies adopted by the companies and their recent developments and competitions in the market. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the global oleochemicals market.

The major players in the global oleochemicals market include Genomatica, Gevo, Myriant, Amyris, Solazyme, International, Codexis, Wilmar, Metabolix, Emery Oleochemicals, Goldschmidt, and Evonic among other oleochemicals companies.