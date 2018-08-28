Crystal River, Florida Manatee Tours

Family Adventure Charters is one of the leading adventure tour providers in Florida. They specialize in Crystal River manatee tours, fishing charters and boating for families, individuals and for small or large groups of people. They have USGC licensed captains who will provide you a safe and joyful tour on Crystal River. The manatee tours are best in the months of winter. Family Adventure Charters received a certificate of excellence from Trip Advisor as they strive to provide you the best experience ever with their tour services. There is no age limit for these tours, they allow all age groups and they don’t put more than 6 persons in a boat to keep you away from overcrowding. If your group is more than 6 persons they provide another boat without extra charges and all the boats stay together throughout the tour.

The tours and charters provided by Family Adventure Charter are:

• Swim with Manatee Tours

• Kayak Rentals

• Dolphin tours

• Group tours

• Sightseeing cruises

• Fishing charters

• Shark fishing charters

• Scalloping trips

• Sunset cruises

They provide all the above-mentioned tours at affordable prices only. They offer a water bottle and hot chocolate for everyone on the boat. Their charters are designed in such a way that provides you fun and interaction with the stunning crystal river and its nature. The manatee tours will give you great excitement while interacting with the manatees. The dolphin tours are also the most interesting tours at Family Adventure Charters. You can also watch many other animals like different types of turtles, apple snails, blue crabs and beautiful bird life in the middle of the tour.

Family Adventure Charter is more than a tour;it is the experience of a lifetime! To experience it for yourself, visit: https://familyadventurecharters.com/

Contact Details:

1 S.W. 1st Place

Crystal River Florida 34429

(352) 445-5489

Email Captain Tim wdtfish@gmail.com