Blockchain in Government market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 84.5% During 2018-2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Blockchain Market in Government Market: By Type (Public, Private and Consortium); By Application (Smart Contacts, Payments Systems, Voting, Land and other Assets Registry and Electronic Health Record); & Geography – (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growing interest about Blockchain technologies across business verticals.

Americas hold the largest market share in the Blockchain Market in Government Market

Americas region holds the largest market share and growth in the blockchain market in government. However, APAC is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Americas Blockchain Market in Government is mainly driven by the rising concerns about fraud prevention and other security needs such as data tampering. The key applications in this region include smart contacts, and payments systems among others.

Selected Impact Analysis done in the full report

When the data grows from metadata to big data, the records become tough to handle. However, Blockchain technology enable the maintenance of all public distributed databases by linking them using cryptography. This way it eliminates the third party intervention and preserves the integrity of the stored information.

Though Blockchain Technology is originally intended for Cryptocurrency, it is now finding other potential uses and is being hailed as “digital gold”.

Now Blockchain technologies have penetrated deeply into every industry possible. In the words of Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft Azure “we are interested in blockchain, because our customers are”.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

Absence of legacy financial systems in many nations is reportedly spurred the Blockchain Market in Government.

The Blockchain Market in Government is likely to witness exponential growth through roll outs and other commercial implications.

As per a study by Accenture, banks could save more than $7 billions annually by shifting certain functions to blockchain.

Key Players of Blockchain Market in Government Market:

Microsoft, IBM, Deloitte, Infosys are the key players of the market.

In 2018, Infosys joined hands with seven banks namely ICICI bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, and South Indian Bank to form a blockchain network for trading in India.

Blockchain Market in government Market Report is segmented as indicated below

Blockchain Market in government Market By Type: Public Private Consortium

Blockchain Market in government Market By Application Smart Contacts Payments Systems Voting Land and other Assets Registry and Electronic Health Record

Blockchain Market in government Market By Geography (Covers 12 + Countries)

Blockchain Market in government Market By Entropy

