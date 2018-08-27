Smart Connected Washing Machine Market to reach $15.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market, published by KBV research, The Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market size is expected to reach $15.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 22.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America region held the dominated share in the Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Region in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The Front Load Smart Connected Washing Machine market would be the most lucrative segment in the Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market by Product. The Top Load market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/smart-connected-washing-machine-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Siemens AG, Haier Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, Techtronic Industries, Panasonic Corporation, and GE Appliances.
Global Smart Connected Washing Machine Market Size and Segmentation
By Product
Top Load
Front Load
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Group
LG Electronics Inc.
Siemens AG
Haier Group Corporation
AB Electrolux
Whirlpool Corporation
Techtronic Industries
Panasonic Corporation
GE Appliances
