Retail Cloud Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2022

Global Retail Cloud Market, By Type (Solution, Service), By Service Model (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid) – Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

Retail cloud has major benefits over conventional retailing. It provides number of solutions to retailers such as CRM, disaster recovering, discounts & promotions, workforce management, data analytics and others. The growing technology advancement has offered wide area of applications to consumers. Smartphone adoption is one of the best example of technically advanced products. It is used by consumers for variety of applications such as mobile commerce, social media access, mobile promotions, and mobile banking. According to a study, more than 90% consumers are using smartphone nowadays for shopping and comparing prices with other retail websites or apps. The increasing trend of online shopping is driven by number of factors such as easy checkout option and no long queue, can research over number of variety of products at a time, availability of number of payment options, feasible discounts & easy return policy, and availability on every mode. Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay are the well-known example of online retailing.

The major growth driver of Retail Cloud includes rapid adoption of smartphones, need for compliance & collaboration and shift to Omni-channel experience. In the year 2016, the global market of Retail Cloud had been valued at approximately USD 10 billion, which is expected to be at USD 28 billion by the end of the year 2022. However, deeply rooted unorganized sector in developing economies like India and less mature distribution channel are the factors which are hindering the growth of Retail Cloud in forecast period.

Key Findings:

• Retail Cloud Market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of approximately 17% from year 2016 to year 2022.

• North America is expected to dominate the market of Retail Cloud throughout the forecast period.

• By Product segment- Customer management is expected to reach approximately USD 3 billion in 2016 and growing with 19% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022 in the global market.

• By End-User- Small & medium size industries are estimated to grow with approximately 18% CAGR

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2414

Segments

Global Retail Cloud can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Product: customer management, workforce management, supply chain management, data security management, reporting & analytics, and others.

Segmentation by Deployment: public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

Segmentation by Services: software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service

Segmentation by End-User: Small & medium size industry and large-scale industry.

Regional Analysis of Iris Recognition:

By Region, North America is accounting for the highest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Growing adoption of e-commerce by citizens in North America is expected to drive the market in forecast period. Currently, North America holds around 45% of market share followed by Europe, which has around 26% of market share while Asia-pacific has emerged as the fastest growing market in Retail Cloud during forecast period 2016-2022.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/retail-cloud-market-2414

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Retail Cloud include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Syntel, Inc., Cisco Systems Corporation, Google, Inc., Fujitsu Global, Infor, Inc., and Retail cloud, and others.

Target Audience:

• Retail cloud Manufacturers

• Distributors

• Research firms

• Consultancy firms

• Software Developers

• Vendors

• Semiconductor Manufacturers

• Stakeholders

• End-user sectors

• Research organizations

The report for Retail Cloud Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com