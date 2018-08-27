Ice Axe Market Set to Surge Significantly by 2028

In 2016, more than 144 million Americans participated in outdoor activities. The participation in outdoor activities grew significantly, up to 48.8% of the American population in 2016. In the U.S., ice climbing and mountaineering were noted among the favorite outdoor activities, which may reflect in the rising demand for ice axes in the U.S. market. Furthermore, the American Mountain Guides Association (AMGA) stated that with the increasing popularity of ice climbing and skiing, mountaineering guides generated roughly US$ 3.2 billion in the recent years. Attributing to the increasing participation in ice climbing and mountaineering, many ice skiing enthusiasts are taking up ice ski guiding as a career. It is expected to act as a primary driving force for the ice axe market in the near future.

Apart from ice climbing and mountaineering, adventure tourism and alpine tourism sectors are gaining traction all around the world. As stated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the adventure tourism industry reached over US$ 89 billion in 2013. It witnessed unprecedented growth in the next two years to reach up to US$ 263 billion. The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) states that over 120 million tourists indulge in alpine tourism by visiting the Alps each year. Increasing popularity of ice climbing and skiing has led to the development of around 300 ski facilities of over 3,400 km² of ski areas in the Alps. The remarkable growth of the adventure tourism industry and the alpine tourism industry is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of ice climbing and skiing, which is boosting the growth of the ice axe market.

Complying with UIAA and EN Standards to Create Sales Opportunities for Market Players

As an ice axe is an important ice climbing equipment, international authoritarian organizations have developed some guidelines that ice axe manufacturers must follow. All the market players in the ice axe market must make sure to get ice axes certified with the necessary safety standards in order to get inter ice axe markets in key regions. It can give consumers a better knowledge of the quality of the product, and it can help ice axe manufacturers to improve their sales.

Manufacturers must follow manufacturing and design standards developed by the Union Internationale des Associations d’Alpinisme (UIAA). Apart from UIAA standards, manufacturers in the ice axe market must comply with the guidelines developed by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN). Furthermore, ice axe manufacturers must get a CE Safety Certification in order to get an approval for distributing ice axes in European and most leading markets for ice axes. Typically, getting certified with two safety standards viz., standard EN-13089 and UIAA-152 is mandatory for manufacturers in the ice axe market.

Growing awareness of various standards, regulations, and laws associated with manufacturing processes of ice axe is boosting demand for certified ice axes in the market. Complying with the international standards can help market players in the ice axe market to improve the integrity of their products and enhance their global sales.

Manufacturers Produce Various Types of Ice Axes to Meet the Exact Consumer Needs

Ice climbing and skiing are becoming highly popular outdoor activities among consumers, which is why the demand for high-quality ice climbing equipment such as ice axes is increasing rapidly. As mountaineering is a recreational activity, not all consumers need highly technical and advanced ice axes. Considering the dynamic needs of consumers, leading manufacturers in the ice axe market are producing various types of ice axes to address exact requirements of consumers.

Grivel and Blue Diamond Equipment are the leading manufacturers in the ice axe market that produce excellent walking ice axes that prove to a perfect option for recreational mountaineering in winters. Designs of alpine ice axes and technical ice axes differ from normal walking axes, as alpine and technical ice axes are specially designed for technical ice climbing. Ice Rock – a leading manufacturer in the ice axe market – has introduced a lightweight technical ice axe, which offers both functionality and durability. The company substitutes aluminum shafts of ice axes for carbon fiber, which reduces its weight to a greater extent while maintaining the quality and performance of the axe.

Apart from manufacturing various types of ice axes, market players in the ice axe market are manufacturing ice axe accessories, such as ice axe leashes and picks. In this way, market players are making efforts to improve their product portfolio and gain a competitive edge in the ice axe market.

