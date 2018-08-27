Global High BP/Hypertension Drugs and Device Market Forecast 2018-2023

High blood pressure/Hypertension drugs monitoring device Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

The high blood pressure/hypertension market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when there is resistance in the blood flow due to narrow arteries. High blood pressure is a major health problem that has complications which includes heart diseases, kidney diseases, hardening of the arteries, eye damages and strokes. The hypertension market is growing significantly due to various factors such as increasing incidences of hypertension and government funded programs and initiatives. Rising lifestyle related health issues and obesity among people due to consumption of fast foods and unhealthy food also drive the growth of the market. Increasing investment in the field of research and development helps for the growth of the market. Changing and hectic lifestyle of people due to consumption of alcohol and smoking, technological advancement in blood pressure monitoring devices, and increasing healthcare expenditure creates future opportunity for the expansion of the market. Although factors such as inadequate healthcare infrastructure in many underdeveloped and developing countries hinders the hypertension drugs monitoring device market growth.

The market can be segmented on the basis of drugs, monitoring devices and end users. On the basis of drugs, the market is subdivided as pulmonary hypertension drugs and systemic hypertension drugs. According to the monitoring devices, the market is diversified as aneroid sphygmomanometers; mercury sphygmomanometer, ambulatory BP monitors and digital devices. And as per end users, the market is sub-segmented as hospitals and clinics and homecare.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. North America covers the largest market share due to developed technology and adequate healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing region.

The key players contributing to the global market comprise of Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Reata pharmaceuticals Inc., Lung Biotechnology PBC, and others. One of the market players, Pfizer Inc., in April 2017, collaborated with the international nonprofit organization Population Services International (PSI) for expanding access to life-saving hypertension medicines and treatment services in Vietnam and Myanmar.

