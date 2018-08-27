Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market 2018 Growth Analysis and Segmentation by MRFR till 2023

Complete Study of “Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market” Research Report is added on MarketResearchFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Report covered In a Segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments, Growth Barrier, Major Drivers, Renowned Players strategies and Mega Trends. Outlet till 2023

The Global Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Devices Market Is Expecting A Healthy Growth At A CAGR Of 11.2% During The Forecast Period 2017-2013. Dental issues are one of the most common problems across the globe. Dental diagnostic and surgical devices are used to identify the nature or cause of a certain dental problem. Recently, dental diagnostic devices have been getting attention due to their extensive use in the forensic sciences. Rising number of patient with tooth decay, oral cancer, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, gum disease, and increasing awareness about hygiene among people drive the global market. Moreover, increasing geriatric population, increasing risk of different types of infections, poor diet, and rapid developments in the medical devices have fueled the growth of the market. However, poor reimbursement policies and high cost of the devices may hinder the growth of market.

Top Players:

3M (US)

A-dec Inc. (US)

Carestream Health (US)

Danaher (US)

American Medicals (US)

Dentsply Sirona. (Germany)

Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein)

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.

And more…

Regional Analysis:

America continues to dominate the Global Dental Surgical & Diagnostic Devices Market owing to the presence of a large number of people with periodontitis and increasing geriatric population. In addition to this, adoption of smoking, high intake of diabetic medication including steroids, cancer therapy drugs, oral contraceptives, and others contribute to the growth of the market. Europe holds the second position in market, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market in the globe because of large population in developing countries are with poor oral hygiene, and the presence of huge opportunities for the development of the market. However, the Middle East & Africa accounts the least share in the global market.

Segmentation:

The global dental surgical and diagnostic devices market is segmented into product types, applications, and end users. The market is segmented on the basis of product type: CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, dental radiology devices, CBCT scanners, scaling units, dental lasers. CAD/CAM systems is further segmented into full in-lab systems, stand-alone scanners, and chair-side systems. Dental radiology devices are further segmented into Phosphor Storage Plates (PSP), digital x-ray, accessories, dental imaging devices. Dentals lasers market is further segmented into soft tissue laser and all hard tissue laser market. The soft tissue laser is subdivided into gas laser, diode laser and solid state lasers.

On the basis of application the market is segmented into bone abnormalities, cysts, fractures, reconstructive postmortem dental profiling, and comparative dental identification. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into dentists, hospitals, and others.

