3D Scanner Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario
3D Scanner is an accurate and fast method that are utilized to determine the shape of the entity’s surface and its volume in a 3D space. It is a device which is used to capture the 3D information of an object in real time. It is a process where lasers or structured light are used to capture the digital information relating to the shape of an object by converting physical objects into digital models. These 3D digital model are used to perform comparative and dimensional analysis of a product which are further used to make changes in designs to form a new product.
The gaining popularity of portable CMM-based 3D scanner used for conventional and non-conventional applications is also adding fuel in the growth of the 3D scanner market. The rapid progression in technology and the development of handheld 3D scanner are also expected to drive the growth of the 3D scanner market. Growing applications of 3D scanning across different verticals is also expected to provide a significant boost in the demand for 3D scanners market. However, the demand for accurate, quick, & effective results primarily would drive the 3D scanner market. In addition properties like affordability can also propel the market of 3D scanner by the end of the forecasted period.
The study indicates that laser, optical and structured light are anticipated to grow rapidly. Whereas, the optical scanners is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR followed by laser and structured light. Increasing focus on quality control and raising deployment of product lifecycle management solution also considered as a major drivers for the growth of the 3D scanner market.
The global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow at USD ~5.83 Billion by 2022, at ~7.11% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the 3D Scanner Market are – Hexagon AB (Sweden), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), Autodesk Inc. (U.S.), Faro Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Creaform Inc. (Ametek Inc.) (U.S.), Topcon Corporation (Japan), GOM mbH (Germany), Trimble Navigation Ltd. (U.S.), Nikon Metrology (Belgium), Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH (Germany) among others.
Segments:
3D Scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, vertical, range, offering, product, and application.
3D Scanner by Type:
- Laser Scanner
- Optical Scanner
- Structure Light Scanner
3D Scanner by Vertical:
- Media & Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Energy & Power
- Others
3D Scanner by Range:
- Short Range
- Medium Range
- Large Range
3D Scanner by Offering:
- Hardware
- Aftermarket Service
3D Scanner by Product:
- Tripod Mounted
- Fixed CMM Based
- Portable CMM Based
- Desktop
3D Scanner by Application:
- Quality Inspection
- Rapid Prototyping
- Digital Archiving
- Topographical Surveys
- Others
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of 3D Scanner Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the 3D Scanner Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the 3D Scanner market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the 3D Scanner market.
Intended Audience
- Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)
- Raw material suppliers
- 3D Scanner product &device manufacturers
- System Integrators
- Technical University
- Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
- Original Technology Designers and Suppliers
- Research Institutes and organization
- 3D scanning & metrology forum
