Women are making important contributions in the formation of the nation – Krishna Raj Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India

Women Entrepreneurship Summit 2018 by Vasantha Lakshmi Charitable Trust & Research Centre in collaboration with MSME Ministry and NRDC. In the inaugural session, the chief guest Shree Sudesh Verma, National spokesperson, BJP, Dr. H. Purshothham, CMO, NRDC, Shree Vijay Kumar, Director, MSME, Shree Surender Pahal, National Kabbadi Association, President, Dr. Ranjana Kumari, Director CSR spoke about the need for encouraging entrepreneurship among women folk and appreciated the effort of Dr. T. Vasantha Lakshmi Ravikumar, Director of “VLCT & RC”. Various session for improving the knowledge and encourage the women to become entrepreneurs through out the day.

In the concluding session Nari Chetna, Nari udyamitha, Nari pratibha puruskar 2K18 were given to 25 great women achiever by the chief guest Shrimati Krishna Raj, Honorable minster of state, Ministry of agriculture, Govt of India.

While addressing the 300+ women who participated in WES2K18, she quoted that women are emprowered by birth and they have to rediscover their strength and come out to build a nation by becoming self sufficient financially. She appreciated the continues efforts of Dr. T. Vasantha Lakshmi Ravikumar in bringing together all the women aiming to become entrepreneurs. The summit ended with IOCL announcing a grant of Rs. 5 cr. each for women startups entrepreneurs in the field of oil and energy.