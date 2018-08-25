Rosary School students celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Southern Command Soldiers in Pune

Pune, 25th August 2018: On the occasion of the festival Rakhsha Bandhan the children of Rosary School tied a band of trust and love to the soldiers of Southern Command. The children were delighted to have been there to honour the dedicated service of the soldiers. This was an effort by the school to extend a warmth towards the soldiers missing their home and family. The school believes that the soldiers protect our borders and country unconditionally and with utmost dedication. This Rakhi was in honour for their amazing work. The event was organised Lokmat Group Pune.

Speaking the occasion Mr. Vinay Aranha said “We encourage our students to take notice of their surroundings and acknowledge their presence in it. Children become more sharp and emphatic, which is important in their growth process. Honouring and thanking our soldiers is one way of doing it. They’re equally human and miss family and family life which we try to make up for on this sweet emotional occasion”.