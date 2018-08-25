Limax Offers Fully-Integrated Accountant Software for All Types of Businesses

Tangerang, Indonesia (August 25, 2018) – With the heavy competition in the business arena these days, it becomes important for any business to maintain the financial records in the right manner. Limax rightly understands the need for efficient accountant software for any business. So, they have designed the best accounting application that will help any business operating in any field. Further, the application will effectively help businesses in evaluating their growth and progress.

Limax is a popular name in the business arena in Indonesia. The program akuntansi or program accounting offered by this company is widely used by many businesses in Indonesia. The most important aspect that makes this application helpful for businesses is that it is fully integrated.

Each module of the akuntansi program offered by Limax has been integrated with each other. With just a single input, the user can get all the related modules updated. It means that the need for the repeated feeding of data is eliminated. In turn, in addition to saving time and energy for businesses, it will avoid errors with data feeding.

Further, Limax has created the akuntan software as user-friendly, ready-to-use and customizable and free to maintain among other excellent set of features. In short, the software akuntansi will ease the business operations.

About Limax:

Limax was established in the year 2002 by CV. Infotama Sukses Abadi. Before establishing this company, the founder has worked in the programming field for more than 15 years.

For more information, please visit http://limaxsoftware.com/

Media Contact:

