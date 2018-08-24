Robben Restoration Launches New Website and Expanded Services

Robben Restoration is proud to announce the company is launching a new website, featuring some key changes in the business and services.

Since the beginning of Robben Restoration, the company has accepted all types of metal restoration projects, while specializing in sterling silver hollowware. Today, this is one of the few companies that is able to successfully execute the full restoration of sterling field hollowware, and this company receives restoration request from throughout the country.

The launch of the new website allows Robben Restoration to better serve clients, regardless of where they are located.

The most common repairs made by metal smith, Rita Robben, include broken handles and arms, dents and wrinkles, removing monograms, solder broken items, polishing and plating services, fabrication and part replacement services.

By choosing Robben Restorations, clients can feel confident their items are handled, repaired and restored by one of the best in the business. Additional information about the services provided by Robben Restorations can be found by visiting the company’s website or by calling the staff at 1-877-257-0596.

