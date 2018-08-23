United States Gluten-Free Products Market Research Report Revealing Share, Size, Top Players with Regional Demand And Production Statistics: Forecasted till 2023

United States Gluten-Free Products Market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR by 2023, owing to the rising awareness of various food intolerance among the population like Celiac’s disease. Gluten Allergy is one of the major public health concerns in the United States and the government has been heavily investing in the R&D for curing the disease. As a result, United States leads the Gluten Free Products Market, and is expected to maintain its position in the forecast period. Moreover, the growing need for catering to the special dietary requirements of the people suffering from gluten allergies, have increased the demand for gluten free products in the country. Majority of the food and beverage manufacturers are coming up with gluten free variants of bakery, confectionary and other food like pizzas, pastas, cereals etc, which will in turn propel the growth of the market by 2023. Additionally, the increasing innovations in the food industry and high competition between the key players in the country is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the next five years. Based on the distribution channel, the conventional stores are estimated to dominate the market by 2023, due to easy availability of products, wide variety and as a result high sales.

Some of the leading players in the United States Gluten-Free Products Market are Boulder Brands Inc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Dr. Schär Ag, Hero Group Ag, General Mills, Inc., Raisio PLC, Farmo S.P.A, Kellogg’s Company, Valeo Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company etc.

TechSci Research performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, TechSci Research sourced a list of Gluten-Free Products manufacturers in the United States. Subsequently, TechSci Research conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, TechSci Research could include the Gluten-Free Products manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. TechSci Research analysed the retailers, distribution channels and presence of all major Gluten-Free Products manufacturers in the United States.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of United States Gluten-Free Products Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by TechSci Research.

Key Target Audience:

