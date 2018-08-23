Precautions For Using Spiral Welded Pipe

Many people are already familiar with the use of spiral tubes, but we need to pay attention to the fact that when the spiral tube is actually used, because its performance is excellent, the range that can be used is very wide. As long as you understand its basic situation, there are many benefits to its promotion and use. Today, I will tell you what kind of performance characteristics are generally used when using spiral tubes.

One is simple. This simplicity does not mean that when it is used, this operation step is simple, but the process of performing it at the time of production. This is relatively simple, so when we are in production, we can Large-scale production, even in the case of large demand, can be satisfied, because if you want to make a spiral tube, this time is not very long, and secondly, its cost is relatively low. When we are in production, because it is relatively simple, it does not need to perform other operations, the cost will naturally be reduced, and it is also reflected in its price.

Before using the steel pipe, you need to pay attention to the cleaning problem. Only after cleaning can the effect be better. Let me introduce the cleaning method of the ssaw steel pipe. First we need to use the wire brush or Other things are to grind the surface of the spiral tube. Only after grinding, the scale and rust on the surface can be treated well. Be careful when cleaning. Only carefully clean the rust on the surface. .

After that, you need to consider the cleaning method. It can be cleaned by pickling. Spray it on the spiral tube with chemical agent. After cleaning, it needs to be treated. Otherwise, the chemical will cause more serious corrosion problems. When you pay attention to these details, you must not ignore it, otherwise the cleaning effect will be much worse. The correct cleaning of the spiral tube will extend the service life and the effect will be better. There are many ways to clean the tube, but the use of the above is the best, not only can be quickly cleaned, but also to ensure the cleaning effect. This method is also applicable to the cleaning of seamless steel pipe.