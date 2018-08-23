Invest in a Guardian Pools Plunge Pool and Exercise in Your Own Backyard

Guardian Pools offers many health benefits with their residential plunge pools, which come in different shapes and colours. These high quality and economic plunge pools help relieve muscle tension and joint-related health problems.

[ROCKINGHAM, 23/08/2018] — Guardian Pools, a leading residential swimming pool company in Perth, offers plunge pools ideal for backyards of Australian homes. Perfect for regular exercise, Guardian Pools’ plunge pools bring several health benefits and other advantages.

A Healthy Lifestyle with a Plunge Pool from Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools’ plunge pool provides the benefit of submerging in cold water, which temporarily numbs the nerves in the body for a specific amount of time and triggers the release of endorphins that relieve pent-up stress in muscles and joints.

This feature is effective in healing muscle microtrauma caused by strenuous exercise. When not addressed immediately, microtrauma may lead to Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness or DOMS.

Homeowners can opt to add adjustable water jets to their Guardian Pools plunge pool for hydrotherapy and an endless high-intensity workout. Additionally, this provides a refreshing way to revitalise.

Guardian Pools’ Plunge Pool Options

Guardian Pools carries several fibreglass pool designs that can fit various small backyard spaces. Two of their latest designs are the 5.6 x 2-metre ‘Comet’ and the 8 x 3-metre ‘Saturn.’

Homeowners may also choose from a range of high-performance laminated finishes for their pools. The laminate consists of a durable cosmetic layer that is both decorative and functional, a protective barrier and structural layers made from 100 per cent vinyl ester resin and fibreglass and a ‘flow coat’ outer barrier.

There is also a range of colours available for Guardian Pools’ fibreglass plunge pools. Clients may choose from various shades of blue, grey and sand.

About Guardian Pools

Since 1960, Guardian Pools has provided Australian homes with high-quality fibreglass pools that are not only valuable but also beneficial to the family’s health. With thousands of satisfied customers, Guardian Pools has become one of Western Australia’s most trusted swimming pool suppliers and installers. The company continues to integrate improved fibreglass technologies to create safer, more reliable residential pools.

Learn more about the company and their services by visiting https://guardianindustries.com.au/.