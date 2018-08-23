CLR Skills Enhances Employability of Unskilled Youths Using Neem Scheme in India

Pune, India – It is actually a matter of national concern that we Indians comprise of biggest youths workforce in the world, but most of our youths are unemployable because they don’t have the sufficient skills to be globally competitive. We lack in basic skills development. We don’t lack in brains, but our conditions are different from other countries. Our youths are deprived and need to earn first than learn.

The government of India is well aware of this and knew if something is not done promptly then it will be a great national loss. We are a nation of talents and that talent is waiting to be nurtured and developed to be industry ready.

The NEEM programme, keeping in line with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, CLR Skills launched a skill development program under the National Employability Enhancement Mission (NEEM). This is a nationwide skills enhancement initiative of Government of India. This initiative offers a two-year certificate programme in their respective field.

The initiative aims to enhance employability through the objective of learning and earning. We as a responsible Neem Agent would urge more and more Industries to come forward and reap big benefits by imbibing and implementing NEEM Scheme. The NEEM trainees will be systematically trained in various aspects of their respective field to give proper productivity to the company. CLR Skill Training Foundation is one of the best NEEM Agent in the country. They have provided NEEM Trainees to many industries & the give the highly productive outputs.

The director of the https://clrskills.com/, Mr. Gaurav Pathak says, “In this program candidates as a trainee undergoes extensive on the job training in the real working condition in an industry, which would enhance his employability. The youth will be trained by a blend of technical modules and self-developmental courses. The trainees can become valuable full-time employees later. They will work regular hours, they will provide output to the industry. These interns are very enthusiastic and help to build a team in a more cost-effective manner.

If you are young and motivated and want to learn then CLR Skill foundation is committed to building world-class skills enhancement programs including a mindset of best-in-class quality. NEEM Trainee gets the requisite Skill Development from the hiring company and the company also acts as a guide for the trainee to mold his career in the right manner. The course helps the trainees get more productivity and efficiency in their trades.

However, for the youths to be able to take up these opportunities, it is important they have the mindset of quality, productivity, safety, and discipline. Our technical skills Development Center imparted very systematically during the program duration. CLR Skills plans to skill maximum people in next 3 -4 years across all plants. This gives the NEEM trainee a perfect venue to learn and boost his confidence along with reaching the highest level of job satisfaction.

Mr. Gaurav Pathak further says that “the CLR Skills Foundation is a significant generator of employment in India. It has been at the forefront in creating the right set of the talent pool for the software industry. It has signed many agreements with leading institutes and organizations, to develop skilled & highly competent manpower for being future ready.”

Almost every industry including the software industry is now offering NEEM Scheme Based apprenticeship programs for the deserving youth. We wisely utilize NEEM Scheme to develop our software industry. That’s why we need to push the NEEM scheme to every nook and corner of the industry.

Showing the seeds of learning has short, mid and long-term benefits, and we at CLR Foundation foresee this as the foundation to prepare them as well the Indian Industry for future growth.

Contact:

Gaurav Pathak

8888856101

info@clrskills.com

https://clrskills.com/

B-814, 3rd floor, Demech House Next to German Bakery, Law College Rd, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411004