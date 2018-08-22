Thermal Energy Storage Market Size, Share, and Growth by Leading International Manufacturers and Regional Analysis by 2022

Market Overview:-

Thermal energy storage provides an effective way of utilizing the energy that is otherwise wasted in several processes and is also becoming important for saving and conservation of electricity. The need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and introducing mixed energy sources in global utilities changes the global power generation and distribution scenario. Moreover, features such as lower capital costs as compared to other storage technologies as well as very high operating efficiency helps to boost the thermal energy storage market. The need for a sustainable energy solution for daily needs has fueled the demand for thermal energy storage systems globally.

While, additional cost & complexity, additional infrastructure & space requirements are some factors that act as barriers for the Thermal Energy Storage Market.

We recognize the key players in the global thermal energy storage market as Caledonian MacBrayne and CalMac (U.K.), DN Tanks, Inc. (U.S.), Ice Energy Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Steffes Corporation (U.S.), Burns & McDonnell (U.S.), Fafco, Inc (U.S) and Abengoa Solar (Spain).

Regional Analysis of Global Thermal Energy Storage Market:-

Thermal energy storage has been widely used in the commercial sector in North America. While, Asia-Pacific Region is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period, owing to factors such as ever growing population and increased energy usage.

Europe is expected to remain the largest region due to the huge investments on solar energy. Moreover, government authorities are also trying to balance power generation between high load and low load hours. Lower costs of power generation will drive the market. Moreover, in the region there is strong emphasis on energy efficiency initiatives and rising levels of renewable energy generation. However, reluctance to shift from the traditional methods of storage act as barrier for the growth of the market in Europe.

