Recent Research Explores the Global Organic Pet Food Market 2023

We have produced a new premium report Organic Pet Food Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Organic Pet Food. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Organic Pet Food Market by end users(bird, cat, dog, duck, fish and other animals), by distribution channels(hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet shops, online stores and retail stores), by type(dry organic pet food and wet organic pet food) through main geographies in the Global Organic Pet Food Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Organic Pet Food Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.

Global organic pet food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period of 2017 – 2023. Organic pet food are processed from produce cultivated by organic farming methods, without the use of antibiotics, artificial colors, artificial flavors, artificial preservatives, genetically modified seeds, synthetic growth hormones and toxic pesticides. Organic pet food market has to maintain the same standards set for organic foods for human consumption. It is mandatory for certified organic pet foods to maintain complete records related to production and processing for optimum traceability. Organic pet food contains more nutritional value than the conventional pet food. Organic pet food reduces the instances of allergies, arthritis, skin ailments, digestive disorders, obesity and some other illnesses of the pets. Moreover, it improves the fertility, immunity power, overall health and longevity of the pets.

Mars Inc, Nestle, Lily’s Kitchen, PetGuard, Party Animal and some other companies spend heavily on product innovation, quality and marketing to attract the pet owners to their organic pet food products, as there is heavy competition in the market. Increased competition is expected to impact the prices of the organic pet food. Globally, the increasing adoption of pets, as part of lifestyle in smaller families, is driving the growth of the organic pet food, as pet owners treat their pets like family members, and prefer natural healthy food with essential nutrients, proteins and other elements for them.

Increasing awareness about the health issues of pets among pet owners through awareness programs by animal welfare organizations and advertisements by organic pet food manufactures enhances the growth of the market. As people predominantly adopt dogs as pets and the awareness about health benefits of organic pet food is increasing, the dogs’ organic pet food segment is expected to have the highest growth in the organic pet food market, during the forecast period. The dry organic pet food segment is expected to attain significant growth, as they are convenient to store, lasts longer and contain essential nutrients. The grain-free organic pet food segment is expected to generate significant demand, during the forecast period, as some pet owners prefer gluten free products.

Stringent regulations for attaining the organic certification, high cost of production due to the higher cost of organic ingredients and the absence of proper supply chain in many regions are the major restraints of the global organic pet food market. Moreover, the penetration of organic pet foods in the market is relatively minimal, when compared to the conventional pet foods.

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of organic pet food market. Moreover, the global organic pet food market is segmented by end users, by distribution channels and by type. The global organic pet food by end users covers bird, cat, dog, duck, fish and other animals. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as hypermarkets/supermarkets, pet shops, online stores and retail stores. Based on the type, the market is segmented as dry organic pet food and wet organic pet food

The global organic pet food market covers analysis of regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (including Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Among geographies, North America is the largest organic pet food market in the world with the highest market share and is followed by Europe. The culture of raising pets, presence of major organic pet food manufactures and supply chain drives the growth of the North American organic pet food market. Increasing number of adoptions of pets in Europe is driving the growth of the European market, as pet owners are having more awareness about health benefits of organic products. Asia-Pacific organic pet food market is expected to attain highest growth in terms of CAGR, during the forecast period, 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific region has huge population and the adoption of pets among people is increasing and due to the improved distribution channels, and increasing awareness about the benefits of organic pet food, the demand will increase significantly.

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global organic pet food market include Avian Organics, Dr. Geoff’s Real Food for Pets, Evanger’s, Harrison’s Bird Foods, Lily’s Kitchen, Mars Inc., Natural Planet Pet Foods, Nestle, Newman’s Own, Organic Pet Boutique, Party Animal Inc. and Pet Guard.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of organic pet food globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of organic pet food.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the organic pet food market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the organic pet food market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

