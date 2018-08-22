Noosh names Scott Wooley Chief Revenue Officer

Leading SaaS platform for integrated project and procurement management company hires sales executive to lead and manage company’s growth.

Noosh is pleased to announce and welcome Scott Wooley to the team as Chief Revenue Officer. Scott will be responsible for the leadership of the Noosh sales and marketing team and driving the company’s client growth efforts.

Scott brings more than 25 years of experience in printing, marketing procurement, paperboard, software, packaging and marketing service outsourcing. Working closely with US retailers, private label manufacturers, BPOs and CPGs, Scott has consistently delivered excellence in revenue generation, operational cost savings and strategy execution. Scott operates with an entrepreneurial mindset and has a clear understanding of the fiscal operations which led to significant results in print management.

Previously, Scott has held leadership positions at Williams Lea Tag, MeadWestvaco and co-founded the software manufacturing company Mirus Solutions. Mr. Wooley holds a BA in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

“We have been successful at growing the business organically, however in order to take Noosh to the next level we needed someone like Scott to help take us there,” said Yossi David President and CFO at Noosh. “His track record in the printing and marketing procurement industry will prove instrumental in helping us scale, exceed the high expectations of our growing customer base and deliver on our organization’s growth objectives”.

“I am delighted to Have Scott lead Noosh customer acquisition. Scott brings a successful record as an entrepreneur and business leader with a track record of growing the customer base of some of the most successful marketing and print businesses and BPOs”, said Ofer Ben-Shachar Co-Founder and board member of Noosh. “We are very excited to add Scott to Noosh Executive Team as we take Noosh to its next phase”.

“Having spent a lot of my life in the outsourcing space, I was always impressed by Noosh for delivering a best in class solution for marketing print procurement. The Noosh platform enables enterprise accounts and BPOs to optimize their marketing procurement processes and drive higher overall quality, create transparency in their marketing spend that helps increase execution and reduce costs”, said Scott Wooley.

About Noosh

Noosh provides the leading software-as-a-service platform for integrated project and procurement management. Noosh’s customers, who manage projects and purchase more than $1.5 billion in services annually on the Noosh platform, include leading print/marketing services providers and enterprises alike including: Konica Minolta Marketing Services, Miller Zell, Staples and Veritiv.

For more information, please visit www.noosh.com.

