Next Generation Spinal Decompression Technology Enterprise Launched

New York, NY – Spine Care Technologies Inc., headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, today announced the formal launch of its new venture including its online business presence, the spinecaretechnologies.com website. The company founded by investment banker Roland Kiser and business partner James Fitzgerald, the website will serve to educate and inform medical professionals and those seeking relief from back pain about the therapeutic advantages of the Extentrac® Elite device. In addition, the firms’ initiatives are focused on developing “the next generation lower back pain technologies”.

According to the publicly available medical research documentation, musculoskeletal pain, led by spinal disorders, costs the U.S. health care system $874 billion per year, and is the most common cause of severe or chronic long-term pain and disability. President and Chief Executive Officer, Kiser became fully engaged in the development of the next generation spine care technology by applying a drug-free approach to treatment of musculoskeletal pain.

Currently available in over 15 countries, the FDA-cleared Extentrac® Elite has a successful track record of effectiveness and safety in delivering non-surgical, drug-free, disc and spring care treatments for over 20 years. The new Company website will further Kiser and Fitzgerald’s goals to attract new partnerships and extend the brand’s reach globally to both private practices, and hospital physical rehabilitation facilities.

Fitzgerald, Spine Care Technologies’ Chief Investment Officer has noted that the website is designed to increase market awareness and penetration by leveraging the Extentrac® Elite technology and by developing the next generation of therapy devices slated to become the “CORE” and “FIRST RESORT” in Drug Free Pain Management including Chiropractic, Neurological, and Orthopedics interventions. Fitzgerald states: “Roland and I believe that to achieve big you must dream big. We are convinced we can save peoples’ lives or at least improve their quality of life. Athletes from all sports, veterans, elderly -even millennials can benefit from our pain management treatments. Our business plan is revolutionary not evolutionary.”

Health professionals worldwide have confirmed excellence in clinical outcomes in the management of low back pain in both private and hospital physical rehabilitation facilities through the utilization of Extentrac®. To learn more, visit www.spinecaretechnologies.com.

About Spine Care Technologies:

Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer and manufacturer whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.com

