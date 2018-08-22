Global Ballast Water Treatment Market to witness a CAGR of 29.4% during 2018-2024

The global ballast water treatment market was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 106.3 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 29.4% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the rising concerns regarding the threat of Invasive Alien Species (IAS) which may adversely impact the local biodiversity. Moreover, stringent regulations of International Maritime Organization (IMO) and Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM) regarding the treatment of ballast water are further expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

In addition, favorable government initiatives across the globe in light of environmental and sustainability concerns have fostered market growth. Ballast water refers to the seawater used as a ballast to balance the ship, and is pumped in or out in order to add/reduce weight for stability. Ballast water treatment is a process of removing or killing the biological organisms such as algae, bacteria, and zooplankton from the water, before discharging to the marine environment.

Key findings from the report:

The global ballast water treatment market is likely to reach USD 106.3 billion by 2024

Physical disinfection segment held the major share of the global market in 2017 due to ease of operation and high efficiency

Low ballast dependent vessels segment held the major share of the market in 2017 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period

>5000 cubic meters segment held the maximum share of the market in 2017 and is projected to witness a healthy CAGR during 2018 to 2014

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, while growing at the fastest CAGR over the next seven years

Some of the key companies operating in the industry include Alfa Laval; Xylem; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Veolia Water Technologies; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Wartsila; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Optimarin; JFE Engineering Corporation; Damen Shipyards Group; ballast Water Containers Ltd.; Trojan Technologies; Headway Technology Co., Ltd.; Ecochlor, Inc.; ATG UV Technology; among others

As of July 2018, Alfa Laval introduced Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 computer-based training (CBT), an online/offline training tool that serves as a complement to crew training on board or at training centres. Combining self-study, a 3D computer simulator and a final self-assessment, it allows masters and crews to become familiar with the components of Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 and the basics of its operation.

Physical disinfection segment accounted for the major share of the global market

The technologies currently available for ballast water treatment can be categorized into physical disinfection, mechanical systems and chemical treatment. Among these, the physical disinfection segment held the maximum share of the global market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. The segment has emerged as the most efficient technology for ballast water treatment as it offers ease of operation and high efficiency over other treatment methods.

High ballast dependent vessels are likely to offer potential opportunities

High ballast dependent vessels include tankers and bulkers, whereas low ballast dependent vessels include cargos, container ships, cruise ships, and other vessels. Low ballast dependent vessels held the maximum market share in 2017 due to large number of container ships and cargos employed in seaborne trade. Whereas, high ballast dependent vessels segment is projected to offer potential opportunities due to greater capacity and performance of bulk carriers and tankers.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Ballast Water Treatment Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024” at: https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-ballast-water-treatment-market-outlook/

To purchase report: sales@energiasmarketresearch.com