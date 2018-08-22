Gala Travels Announces New Partnership With Philippine Airlines

Toronto, Canada (August 22, 2018) – Named 2018 winners of the Consumer Choice Award for the Greater Toronto Area (for more information please see http://www.ccaward.com/organizations/8472-gala-travels), Gala Travels offers highly competitive discount airfares along with exceptional holiday and travel deals on vacations, cruises, tours, group travel, and hotel packages.

Gala Travels announced that it has partnered with Philippine Airlines to offer customers the most competitive fares to locations in the Western Pacific and Asia. The travel agency specializes in cheapest airfares, hotel rates, inclusive vacations, tours and cruises.

The experienced travel agency has served over 2 million satisfied customers and all of its flight bookings and travel package are all inclusive with no extra or hidden fees. The Canadian-based travel agency features flights departing from Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver to various locations in the Pacific, including Makati, Quezon, Cebu, Baguio and Manila in the Philippines. Customers can book by phone or online for individual passengers and groups, one-way flights, round trip, and for multiple city itineraries. Flights are available in economy, premium economy, business, and first-class (subject to route).

Passengers can find flight deals to some of the most popular and off the beaten track destinations, with the industry’s most competitive international airfare rates. All fares are provided up front with no hidden fees. Discounts are updated frequently for a number of carriers, providing customers with up-to-the-minute discounted fares online.

It doesn’t matter whether individuals are traveling for business, a vacation or a weekend getaway. Gala Travels also provides vacations and tours featuring shopping venues, business centers, sightseeing opportunities, and entertainment options near their hotels.

Those that prefer to explore the world from the deck of a ship will find plenty to interest them with the cruise packages on offer. Passengers can enjoy cruises throughout the world for various durations ranging from 5 nights to 9 months!

Gala Travels is committed to helping customers fulfil their travel needs. The agency can assist travelers with an extensive array of guided tours for interests ranging from monuments and wildlife to historic sites. The company can assist with specialty travel and VIP vacations, along with invitationals, escorted motorcoach tours and luxury accommodations without the expensive price tag.

The new partnership between Gala Travels and Philippines Airlines enhances their Asia Pacific product, enabling them to offer the best rates on flights, cruises, tours and accommodation. The travel agency is a one stop resource for domestic and international journeys. To learn more about Gala Travels, to book a low-cost flight for business or vacation today, or to speak with one of its travel agents, please visit the website or call +1-866-458-4252.

About Gala Travels

Gala Travels is a family owned and operated travel agency/consolidator. We have been serving Canadian travellers since 1979. Our affiliations include the International Air Transportation Association (IATA), Better Business Bureau (BBB A+ rating), Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). The company prides itself on offering international air fares at the lowest prices available coupled with exceptional personalized customer service.

