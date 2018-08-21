World Kidney Biopsy Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Kidney biopsy, also known as renal biopsy is a procedure for obtaining a sample from kidney tissue for analysis. Kidney biopsy is used to diagnose kidney disease, monitor the effect of treatment, and determine whether the kidney transplant is working well or not. It consists of mainly two types; percutaneous biopsy and surgical biopsy. In a percutaneous biopsy, a needle is inserted into the kidney through the skin, while in the surgical biopsy, an incision is made in the skin near the kidney to take a tissue sample for examination.

As per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), kidney disease is often referred to as a “silent disease” as there are no symptoms in its early stages and can go undetected. Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a global health burden and a risk factor for cardiovascular disease (CVD). High blood pressure and diabetes are the main causes of CKD.

Increasing number of biopsy procedures and rising demand for new techniques for diagnosis of chronic diseases are the major drivers for the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases and rising need for the better diagnostic and treatment methods drive the growth of the market. Established market players in the developed countries lead the globalization by offering new products and services to the developing countries and emerging economies. However, the high cost of diagnostic services may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The global kidney biopsy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.2% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players for Kidney Biopsy Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), C R Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Devicor Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Intact Medical Corporation (U.S.), Precision Biopsy, LLC (U.S.), Scion Medical Technologies LLC (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Creganna (U.S.), Focal Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), CareFusion (U.S.), Argon Medical Devices, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Global Kidney Biopsy Market: Segmentation

The global kidney biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into percutaneous biopsy and surgical biopsy.

On the basis of indication, it is segmented into hematuria, kidney failure, proteinuria, kidney transplant, and others.

Based on the end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, tertiary care centers, urology centers, and others.

Global Kidney Biopsy Market: Regional Analysis

Globally, the market exhibits high growth potential. NIDDK also stated that the overall prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the general population is approximately 14%. It also stated that in 2013, Medicare expenditure for patients with CKD aged 65 and older exceeded USD 50 billion which accounted for 20% of all Medicare spending in this age group. More than 70% of Medicare spending for CKD patients aged 65 and older was incurred by those who also had diabetes or congestive heart failure.

In the Americas, the market is driven by the extensive use of technologically advanced medical devices for diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease, government support for research & development, and high health care spending. Additionally, increasing patient population with kidney disease, diabetes, and other risk factors for renal failure is fuelling the market growth

Europe is the second largest market for kidney biopsy whose growth is attributed to an increasing emphasis on the development of new diagnostic devices in urology, rising government support for research & development, and availability of funds for research. Rising number of specialty services offered by various healthcare providers in Europe also accelerate the growth of the market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies, increased application and significant investments in the development of new technologies for the treatment of diseases will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing kidney biopsy market owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rising number of kidney transplant procedures in urology centers. Rapidly developing healthcare technology sector and high healthcare expenditure also drive the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare is expected to lead the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, may speed up the market growth in this region.

However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the kidney biopsy market due to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities, and unavailability of technologically advanced medical devices. In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E) is the largest market owing to the progress of healthcare industry.

