Telecom Enterprise Services Market – Wireless and Mobility Services to Pick Pace, Outperform Traditional Services

The telecommunication industry has witnessed radical changes in the last decade. Both the consumer and enterprise sector have witnessed increase in mobile data consumption as compared to other products and services offered by telecom operators. Many operators are looking forward to diversifying their revenue streams. However, maintaining healthy margins from new services is a challenging task for the traditional telecom operators. OTT players (Over the Top) are also expanding the scope of their offerings, disrupting different industry verticals in the process. In the financial year 2017, proportion equivalent to 20% worth of global operator voice minutes was lost to OTT-based disruptive technologies inclusive of products and services.

In these situation, considering the benefits of enterprise services has become highly important for telecom operators to stay competitive in the global market. Thus companies operating in the global telecom enterprise services market are witnessing a promising surge in demand for effective services from telecom providers and the demand is expected to remain steady as the world sees a massive rise in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Presently there are around 120 million formal MSMEs operating across the world, with over 89 million operating in emerging markets such as India, China, and other developing countries of Southeast Asia. Banking, IT & ITes are major sectors adopting telecom enterprise services and mobility solutions to improve the customer experience.

The report estimates that the global telecom enterprise services market will reach a valuation of US$ 237.5 bn by 2025. The study projects that the global telecom enterprise services market will expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Traditional telecommunication services such as voice based solutions are expected to remain the leading contributor to the global telecom enterprise services market during the forecast period, while wireless/mobility and data/internet services are expected to outperform the voice solution market in the near future. The segment of wireless/mobility services is anticipated to be the most prominently expanding during the forecast period.

Based on the end user sector, the global telecom enterprise services market is segmented into small and medium enterprise, and large enterprise. While the segment of large enterprises accounts for a lion’s share in the global market, the segment of small and medium enterprise sector is expanding at a promising pace and is expected to outpace the segment of large enterprises in terms of growth pace over the forecast period. Large numbers of startups being set up in the field of IT and ITeS across the world are expected to contribute to the SME segment.

Geographically, North America was the dominant contributor to the global telecom enterprise service market in terms of revenue in 2016. The U.S. remains the leading market in the region due to demand from large enterprises. Also increase in the number of startups and SMEs are driving the North America telecom enterprise services market. North America is home to leading global telecom service players, telecom agents, and master agents who contribute to the global telecom enterprise services market.