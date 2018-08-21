ICF Announces 6th Chef Summit & 15th Annual Chef Awards 2018

Chefs are one of the most important and prime reasons for the success of any restaurant or hotel. They work behind the scenes preparing delectable food for guests with discerning tastes. To celebrate and recognize the talent in the kitchen on a Pan India level, Indian Culinary Forum announces 15th Annual Chef Awards. This year the grand event is all set to be organized at Hotel The Leela Ambience, Gurugram on October 4th 2018. The Annual Chef Awards is also an attempt to highlight Indian Cuisine on International Culinary MAP.

The Chef Awards Event will initiate with a charity lunch on 20th Oct, 2018 (International Chef Day), followed by three other segments including Trade Test (culinary competition), Chef Summit and Chef Awards 2018. The Trade Test (culinary competition) will be held from September 26-29, 2018, where the nominated professional chefs from all over India will showcase their culinary prowess in 11 categories, the 6th Chef Summit on 4th October will be held in the morning at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram. Renowned industry professionals will discuss the future of Indian food in a multi speed world & it’s technicalities.

This year at the 6th Chef Summit, Tagtaste being the Knowledge partner has formulated interesting topics on which various F&B Masters will be giving key insights. Few of the key topics are F&B Entrepreneurs: Path to Success, F&B – The next convergence, India: Multiple cuisines, is convergence possible? etc. At the Chef Awards function the same evening at the venue over 15 categories of awards will be presented to talented Chefs selected by a jury comprising industry professionals, food critics and connoisseurs.

Anil Bhandari, Chairman Organizing Committee, said “We instituted Chef Awards in the year 2004 to recognize and honour Chefs for their contribution to the Hospitality industry and society at large. There are five special award categories which include Lifetime Achievement Award, Best Food Writer Award, Lady chef of the Year Award, Golden Hat Award and Silver Hat Award. The Trade test category includes Chef of the Year Award, Master Chef International Cuisine Award, Master Chef North India Cuisine Award, Master Chef Rest of India Cuisine Award, Master Chef Kebabs Award, Master Chef Indian Sweets Award, Master Chef International Confectionary Award, Master Chef Oriental Cuisine Award, Kitchen Artist Award and Student Chef of the Year.”

Chef Davinder Kumar, President Indian Culinary Forum, says “We have been organizing the Annual Chef Awards since the last 14 years as a part of the celebrations of International Chef’s Day, as our contribution to accredit a Chef as an artist. The objective of Chef Awards is to offer fellow Chefs a professional platform to showcase, exhibit, hone their culinary skills and raise the overall Indian Culinary Art at par with international standards. We assure that it will be a valuable experience for all the Chefs and will maximize the potential and growth in the sector.”

Chef Vivek Saggar, General Secretary, of Indian Culinary Forum, says “The aim of Chef Awards is to recognize, honour and promote culinary excellence among the fraternity of Chefs and encourage youngsters to join the industry. The platform was not merely a competition as chefs will be able to keep themselves updated with modern techniques and mechanisms that are used in kitchens across the world. This year ICF has tied up with Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council as the Skill Partner to promote and contribute in the Government’s Skill India Mission by providing right platform.”

ABOUT INDIAN CULINARY FORUM Indian Culinary Forum: The Indian Culinary Forum is India’s association of Professional chefs of Northern India. It was formed in New Delhi in 1987 as an exclusive non-profit-making organization, dedicated solely to the advancement of the culinary art of India. The Forum’s objective is to act as a link, a platform and an instrument for the enhancement and overall development of the national community of chefs. The World Association of Cooks Societies (WACS) is 110-nation fellowship comprising the world’s various professional chefs’ organization representing over 9 million professional chefs. The ICF, has an international culinary focus in staging of its various competitions, seminars and events. The aims of the ICF, broadly, are:

• To encourage and inspire junior chefs through training and competition

• To enhance international the culinary prestige to India

• To encourage Indian nationals to consider a career within the hospitality industry