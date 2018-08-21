D:FY Sports launches itself, ropes in FrogIdeas as a Digital Marketing Partner

FrogIdeas, an award winning, digital marketing company unveiled today the brand video of D:FY Sports, the new Indian sportswear brand at the recent launch of the brand store. Scripted, created, executed and directed by FrogIdeas, the video features all –rounder Hardik Pandya, and model, actress Nidhhi Agrewal who are one of the Brand Ambassador for D:FY. Legendary cricketer Anil Kumble is also seen endorsing the brand.

FrogIdeas is a digital partner to D:FY, and is responsible for marketing the brand’s apparels, accessories and shoes across the digital platforms. To create their respective niche in the industry, FrogIdeas collaborated with D:FY giving a newly launched brand a new face and voice in the market. Focused on the similar lines, FrogIdeas created a video featuring a new talented star Hardik Pandya and Nidhhi Agrewal.

The 1 min 27 sec video represents the essence of the brand that is ‘Defy the Everyday’. The theme of the video revolves around the everyday obstacles one faces having no time to focus on their health. To defy these obstacles, D:FY comes as a fitness partner allowing one to focus on their fitness everyday. The video showcases the need of fitness today and how being fit can leverage a healthy lifestyle. Designed with elegant look and vivid colours the products here define the brand. The rough and tough look of Hardik Pandya and the sportsmanship spirit of Nidhhi Agrewal, gives D:FY a steller performer in the industry.

You can watch the video here

On the occasion, Jatin Modi, Founder & CEO, FrogIdeas said, “D:FY Sports is trying to disrupt the sports gear segment in India and we are elated to help them. Taking a digital first approach, our focus will be to target the millennia and the sports enthusiasts – the core audience of this brand. We are looking at creating an ecosystem where sports is considered an emotion and not a luxury.”

FrogIdeas has also developed a short video with Anil Kumble to bring out the essence of D:FY. A video with Nidhhi Agrewal featuring women’s’ sports gear segment is also developed. Women along with men are gearing up today to empower their sportsmanship capability and these D:FY products support their spirit.

Mr. Rajiv Mehta, Founder & Director of KAN DFY Sports Pvt. Ltd., “We take pride in calling ourselves the only Indian sports gear brand that focuses at getting people to take up a sport for healthy reasons. We realized that today’s millennia is concerned about playing it right and most importantly being comfortable while playing it right.

Commenting at the launch, Mr. Prashant Desai – Founder & Director of KAN DFY Sports Pvt. Ltd. “Dealing with the millennia can only be done through digital front which is why we have partnered with FrogIdeas to help us achieve this enormous task and help us reach our core audience who loves sports.”